Senator Addabbo, a driving force behind the New York online sports betting plan expressed optimism that mobile betting could begin during the NFL season later this year, but the key date to have mobile sports betting operational and fully functional will likely be the Super Bowl.

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-15), a longtime proponent of online sports betting for New York, said the benchmark date for online betting in New York will be Feb. 13, 2022, the date of Super Bowl LVI.

“You don’t want to miss out on another Super Bowl. I think this would be a good benchmark for New York to see how we’re doing,” Addabbo told ESNY.

The proposed bidding timeline for the New York online sports betting program will lead the gaming commission to the end of 2021 to select a minimum of two platform providers for the state’s betting program. Included in the platform providers bids will be a minimum of four skins for state gamblers to utilize.

The quicker the gaming commission can evaluate the bid packages from potential platform providers plays into the timeline for when sports betting could begin in the state, he said.

New York Online Sports Betting Is Playing Catchup

At least a minimum of two platform providers will provide the base system for New York’s online sports betting plan. The online betting program needs to be top-tier because the state is playing catchup with a variety of competition. New Jersey has had a two-year head start over New York, same with Pennsylvania, and the state also has to compete with the bevy of illegal sportsbooks state gamblers have used over the last several years.

The gaming commission and the state understands that New York’s online sports betting plan needs to be an elite option to gain and keep online sports bettors in New York’s boundaries, Addabbo said.

“We’re asking New Yorkers to do two things. One, stop what you’re presently doing with mobile sports betting, such as using offshore sportsbooks or crossing over into New Jersey. Get out of your comfort zone and use our product,” he told ESNY.

The second ask is for New York gamblers to stay with the product. It will be a top-tier product, he said, and gamblers will want to continue to use the New York online sports betting plan.

“This is all doable if you have a really good product. I appreciate the New York Gaming Commission for looking for those premium providers and skins. I’m optimistic we’ll have a great product for our users,” he said.