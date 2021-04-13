The New York Rangers announce the signing of one of their prospects.

On Tuesday morning the Rangers announced the signing of defenseman Zac Jones. Jones was selected by the Rangers in the third round (No. 68) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Jones, 20, has a winning track record almost everywhere he’s played. This season, Jones helped lead UMass to win the Hockey East Championship and 2021 NCAA championship. He helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge and represented the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Jones scored nine goals with 15 assists and was plus-17 in 29 games this season at UMass. He piled up individual accolades as well for his stellar performance as a sophomore. He was named to the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team this season, the Hockey East Second All-Star Team and the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.