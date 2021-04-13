There is something special about the start of baseball season and it’s even better this season with a no-brainer MLB promo offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. With baseball back in full swing, there has never been a better time to make your first wager of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new users 100-1 odds on any MLB team to record at least one hit in a game. Simply bet $1 on any team’s moneyline during the month of April and win $100 if that team produces at least one hit.

This bet is a complete no-brainer due to the value of these odds. We can’t exactly say that this bet is a guarantee after watching San Diego’s Joe Musgrove throw a no-hitter already this year, but that kind of performance doesn’t happen often.

There have only been 12 no-hitters since the start of the 2016 season. Obviously, it’s a possibility, but seeing your team get no-hit is highly improbable, so the value on this DraftKings Sportsbook is insane.

Let’s take a closer look at this promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s currently the best MLB sign-up offer on the market, but it won’t be here forever. This promo runs through the end of April.

All it takes is one hit to cash in on these 100-1 odds. The team users place their wager on doesn’t even need to win. All you need is one hit from your team and DraftKings Sportsbook will pay out $100 in free bets. Even a seeing-eye single that squirts through the infield will get the job done.

After the long offseason, MLB is finally back and this is the first time that several states can bet on baseball. Virginia and Michigan are two states that launched online sports betting during the offseason. Baseball bettors in those states can finally join in on the fun of MLB betting.

How to Get the DraftKings Sportsbook MLB Promo

Remember, this offer is only for new users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and make an initial deposit of at least $5.

You can begin the registration process by clicking on any of the available links on this page.

After creating an account, the next step is to deposit funds into your account. This can be done via a variety of secure and convenient methods. Electronic checks, online banking, PayPal, and credit/debit cards are among the most popular methods for depositing.

Once you have money in your account, place a $1 wager on any MLB team’s moneyline. If they record at least one hit in that game, you will be credited with $100 in free bets.

This is the perfect way to kick off the MLB season at DraftKings Sportsbook. This offer is only available to users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Click here to bet $1 on any MLB team and win $100 if they get 1+ hit on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS Bet $1, Win $100

If Your Team Gets 1+ Hit BET NOW