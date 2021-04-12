This week’s New York Knicks schedule features matchups with big names like Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson.

There are no breaks in the schedule for the New York Knicks this season. They are rolling after notching two of their most impressive wins of the year over the weekend. They came back from down double digits with minutes left to beat the Grizzlies in overtime before stifling the Raptors in a 102-96 win.

RJ Barrett‘s steady presence and clutch shots were the common thread between both games. The Knicks are back at .500 and in prime position to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament at the very least.

Eastern Conference Standings

Here is what the Eastern Conference standings look like as of Monday morning:

Philadelphia 76ers (36-17) Brooklyn Nets (36-17) Milwaukee Bucks (32-20) Atlanta Hawks (29-25) Miami Heat (28-25) Charlotte Hornets (27-25) Boston Celtics (28-26) New York Knicks (27-27) Indiana Pacers (24-27) Chicago Bulls (22-30)

Note: Seeds 7-10 will play in a play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds.

Knicks Schedule 4/12 – 4/18

Monday, April 12 — 7:30 p.m. ET — vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-20) — The Knicks were in on Andre Drummond on the buyout market, but the big man ultimately decided to go to the Lakers. New York will face a shorthanded Los Angeles squad.

Wednesday, April 14 — 8 p.m. ET — @ New Orleans Pelicans (24-29) — RJ Barrett just outplayed Ja Morant over the weekend. He'll have a shot at the "other guy" who went top three in the 2019 NBA Draft — Zion Williamson.

Friday, April 16 — 9:30 p.m. ET — @ Dallas Mavericks (29-23) — The Knicks and Mavericks will finish their season series after Dallas took the first leg. The Mavs have climbed all the way up to seventh in the Western Conference after a shaky start to the year.

Sunday, April 18 — 1 p.m. ET — vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-29) — Zion Williamson will make his NBA debut in Madison Square Garden on Sunday. He was still recovering from surgery when the Pelicans came to New York last year. Unfortunately, it won't be in front of a packed crowd.

Knicks News & Notes

Norvel Pelle has been injured for most of his 10-day contract with the Knicks, but he is expected to sign another 10-day deal per Ian Begley of SNY.

RJ Barrett continues to be the most underappreciated player in the NBA as his shooting continues to improve and he’s showcasing the ability to come through in the clutch. He scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime in a thrilling comeback win against the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

College players are beginning to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. So who the Knicks and Nets might draft with ESNY’s Early Entry Tracker.