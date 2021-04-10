The EST of WWE showcased her athleticism and defeated Sasha Banks in grand fashion to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Bianca Belair came through after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble in January and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Belair entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at the No. 3 position in January and lasted over 56 minutes to win it all. She last eliminated former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to get a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the leadup to her match with Banks was full of anticipation. It even included the duo wrestling for the Women’s Tag Team Championship against current titleholders Nia Jaxx and Shayna Baszler. It all culminated on the Grandest Stage of Them All in what was easily the match of the first night of WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair’s athleticism was matched pound for pound by Sasha Banks’ technical mastery. Rather than crazy stunt-like spots, this match was largely fought on the ground. Belair landed on Banks outside the ring via a suicide dive on the ropes, but it was otherwise a technical match as opposed to a spotfest.

Towards the end of the match, Banks used Belair’s signature long braid against her and tried to lock in the Bank Statement. Belair broke out and found her footing before Banks grabbed at the braid again. This time, however, the challenger was ready. The braid then became a weapon as it cracked across Banks’ body. It even broke skin!

Bianca Belair smelled blood in the water and, after a couple of reversals from Banks, ended it. She hit the K.O.D (Kiss of Death) as the ref counted three.

As for what’s next, the possibilities are endless. Banks could begin an official heel run, or Belair could feud with longtime SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. One way or another, the SmackDown women’s division is now run by the EST Of WWE.

