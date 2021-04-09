DraftKings Sportsbook is pulling through with a miraculous deal this month for those who register as new users.

If you sign up and create an account, you’ll be able to bet $1 on any NBA team’s moneyline or spread, and if that team hits a three-pointer during the matchup, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

It’s a simple deal, but one that’s sure to make you a winner, so head over to DraftKings Sportsbook and take advantage of it before it’s too late.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 100-1 NBA ODDS!

ANY NBA TEAM TO MAKE 1+ THREE! BET NOW

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab 100-1 odds on any NBA team to hit a three-pointer by clicking here.

Grab 100-1 Odds on Any NBA Team to Hit 1+ Three at DraftKings Sportsbook

The offer is easy: Just bet at least $1 on any NBA team to win a game outright or cover, and if that team hits a three-pointer during that specific matchup, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

Here are the specific terms of the promotional deal:

The offer is only available for new users. Those who are already users of DraftKings Sportsbook will not be able to participate.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a minimum wager of $1.

This offer is currently live through Sunday, April 18.

If you win, your bonus will be paid out as four $25 free bets, which will be valid for seven days. If you don’t use the free bet during that time period, your award will be voided.

The free bet amount will not be included in returns or winnings and will not be redeemable for cash. It’s additionally not transferable or refundable.

The deal excludes live bets, parlays, free bets, cash-out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts.

Users must be 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, or Virginia.

How to Get 100-1 Odds on Any NBA Team to Hit 1+ Three at DraftKings Sportsbook

You must complete the following steps in order to take part in this great deal:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is very simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Place a wager of $1 (or more) on the moneyline or spread of any NBA team’s game. Sit back, relax, and if the team you bet on hits a three-pointer during its game, you’ll earn a $100 bonus.

NBA Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

There will be two nationally-televised games for the NBA this Friday night, both of which will be on NBATV.

The Knicks will take on the Grizzlies at 7:40 p.m. ET while the Warriors will face the Wizards at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds for either game:

Grizzlies: -1.5 // O214 // -121

Knicks: +1.5 // U214 // +102

Wizards: +4.5 // O238.5 // +148

Warriors: -4.5 // U238.5 // -180

Additional matchups on Friday night include Timberwolves-Celtics, 76ers-Pelicans, and Spurs-Nuggets.

However, the moneyline and spread don’t matter as much for this offer. What matters is the act of the team you bet on hitting a three-pointer, and that’s bound to happen at least once in any matchup regardless of the circumstances.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab 100-1 odds on any NBA team to hit a three-pointer by clicking here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 100-1 NBA ODDS!

ANY NBA TEAM TO MAKE 1+ THREE! BET NOW