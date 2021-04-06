FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users an awesome promotional deal for The Masters Tournament which gets underway on this Thursday.

Those who register at FanDuel Sportsbook will be able to grab 20-1 odds on either Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, or Jordan Spieth to make the cut.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 20-1 ODDS!

McIlroy, Johnson, or Spieth to Make Cut! BET NOW

Given the overwhelming likelihood of these three golfers making the cut, the chance to grab 20-1 odds is a can’t-miss opportunity.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 20-1 odds for The Masters Tournament by clicking here.

FanDuel Sportsbook 20-1 Masters Promo Details

The offer is easy to grab — and likely easy to win on. Just bet up to $5 on either Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, or Jordan Spieth to make the cut during The Masters, and if the one you select does, you’ll earn up to $100 in free bets.

Let’s take a look at some of the details for this great promo:

This is just for new users. If you’re a pre-existing user of FanDuel Sportsbook, you will not be able to take part in the promotional deal.

Your qualifying bet must be your first bet after registering and can only be a single bet with a maximum wager of $5.

This deal is currently live.

You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer, such as FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 risk-free bet.

The deal is exclusively an in-app offer. You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your mobile device in order to take part in this great experience.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states in which online sports betting is legally allowed, with the exception of Illinois. Legal states include Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and Virginia and several others.

How to Get 20-1 Odds for The Masters at FanDuel Sportsbook

There are a few easy steps you must follow in order to participate in the promo:

Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods, such as credit/debit card or PayPal. If you registered via desktop platform or mobile web browser, you will be instructed to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your mobile device. Bet up to $5 on either Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, or Jordan Spieth to make the cut. Sit back, relax, and if the golfer you choose makes the cut, you’ll earn up to $100 in free bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Masters Odds

Here are the odds for the three aforementioned participants to make the cut at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dustin Johnson: -1100

Jordan Spieth: -1000

Rory McIlroy: -700

A $5 bet on Johnson, Spieth, or McIlroy to make the cut would earn you $.45, $.50, or $.71, respectively. As you can guess, that’s not that significant return whatsoever.

But with this awesome deal, you could earn $100, start your sports betting experience with a bang, and make The Masters Tournament way more fun to watch.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 20-1 odds for The Masters Tournament by clicking here.

