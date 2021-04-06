DraftKings Sportsbook has a must-grab deal for golf bettors ahead of this year’s Masters Tournament which gets underway on Thursday morning.

Those who get started with DraftKings Sportsbook will receive the opportunity to grab 100-1 odds on any golfer to finish in the top 10 at The Masters.

With so many outstanding golfers featuring excellent odds to finish in the Top 10, the chance to get this proposition at 100-1 is simply fantastic value. In short, if you’re looking to bet the Masters, this is how to do it.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and cash in on these 100-1 odds for The Masters by clicking here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 100-1 MASTERS ODDS

ANY GOLFER TO FINISH T-10! BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 Masters Promo Details

The deal is simple: Just bet $1 on any golfer to finish in the top 10 at The Masters, and if they do, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

Let’s go over some details for this specific promo:

This offer is only available for new users. Pre-existing users will not be eligible for the promo.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

This deal is currently live until tee-off on Thursday, April 8.

You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that DraftKings Sportsbook may provide, such as the $1,000 risk-free bet.

The deal excludes live bets, parlays, free bets, cash-out bets, and voided bets.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia.

How to Grab 100-1 Odds on The Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the steps you must take in order to take advantage of this deal:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook as a new user. Get started with this simple process by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods (debit/credit card, PayPal, etc.). You’ll then be given a single-use odds boost (+10000) to use on any participant to finish in the top 10 (if the boost doesn’t initially appear, make sure you’ve registered and made an initial deposit, and refresh the page). Select the boost from your betslip in order to apply the boost. Make a max-$1 bet on any golfer to finish in the top 10, and confirm/verify your bet. If that golfer finishes in the top 10, you’ll earn up to $100 in free bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 Masters Odds

Here are the ten golfers with the best odds to finish in the top 10 at this prestigious tournament.

Dustin Johnson: +100

Bryson DeChambeau: +125

Jordan Spieth: +125

Jon Rahm: +125

Justin Thomas: +125

Rory McIlroy: +175

Patrick Cantlay: + 200

Xander Schauffele: + 225

Brooks Koepka: +250

Collin Morikawa: +275

A $1 bet on any of these individuals to finish in the top 10 with the normal odds would net you between $1.00 and $2.75 in winnings if it were to occur. But with this great deal, you will earn $100 in free bets instead, providing you with a phenomenal reason to jump on the offer before it’s too late.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and cash in on these 100-1 odds for The Masters by clicking here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 100-1 MASTERS ODDS

ANY GOLFER TO FINISH T-10! BET NOW