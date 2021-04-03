The 21-year-old right winger gets the nod ahead of Saturday night’s game.

Top New York Rangers prospect Vitaly Kravtsov will make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe will sit in order to make room for the 21-year-old Russian.

The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here. It’s been a bumpy ride for the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft, but Kravtsov has matured and taken a step in his game. The Rangers clearly feel that he’s ready for the NHL.

Kravtsov spent the entire 2021 KHL season with Traktor Chelyabinsk, where he scored 16 goals and 24 points in 49 regular season games and two goals and four points in five playoff games.

Kravtsov joined the Rangers in March and many have been anticipating his debut date. A game against the struggling Sabres after a win is ideal for the occasion.

Quinn hasn’t been playing the younger guys as often as most would like, but the hope is that this changes, especially with the arrival of yet another kid.

Kravtsov will slot in on the “Diaper Line” alongside fellow rookie Alexis Lafrenière and fellow 21-year-old Filip Chytil.

