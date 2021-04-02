The April 1 budget deadline is behind us and New York sports bettors are still wondering if they’ll soon be able to place wagers from their mobile phones.

As of this writing only three of ten budget bills have been introduced and only one has passed, none of which contain language for a potential NY online sports betting model.

We do know negotiations are still active as New York lawmakers Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., the chair of the NYS Senate Racing, Gaming, and Wagering Committee, and Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow are still pushing for a more competitive model with multiple skins, similar to the current system in New Jersey.

The budget may be winding down, but we’re still pushing for my plan. Multiple skins, the competitive market approach is recognized as the best model around the country. — J Gary Pretlow (@JGPretlow) April 1, 2021

Getting close to the end. Working to bring a competitive and secure sports betting model with multiple skins. A proven model across the country. — J Gary Pretlow (@JGPretlow) April 1, 2021

Multiple states have used my model for sports betting. Years of work to bring a smart approach with multiple skins = real revenue to NYS. — J Gary Pretlow (@JGPretlow) April 1, 2021

Cuomo has long favored a single-entity, lottery run system that would mirror Rhode Island’s and New Hampshire’s current systems for online sports betting. Both states use a single platform provider to offer online sports betting and engage in a revenue share.

Language in the proposed fiscal year 2022 executive budget noted the state would issue a request for proposals for a platform provider. Providers would only be eligible if they have a current partnership with at least one of the existing licensed commercial casinos in New York.

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and Bet365 all have partnerships with existing licensed commercial casinos.

What Is The Budgetary Timeline?

The 2022 fiscal year budget is still being discussed in Albany and no clear-cut timeline for an approval has been given. Dan Clark, host of New York NOW, a weekly PBS television show on New York politics and government, reported a vote would not be observed on Easter and there is mounting pressing to approve the budget by Saturday:

As of last night, the latest prediction I heard from multiple lawmakers and legislative sources is that voting would begin today on at least some of the budget bills, with a goal to wrap up sometime tomorrow (Saturday.)

Clark reports several more bills will be introduced today and voting will take place in some fashion, but what bills are actually to be introduced are unknown.

A Late Push To Include The Tribal Nations

On Thursday, Sen. Joseph A. Griffo (R-Rome) called on the legislature and Gov. Cuomo to not pass a NY online sports betting bill if it did not include access to tribal nations in upstate New York.

According to a release, under the Oneida Indian Nation’s settlement agreement with the state gaming that is not routed through the Oneida Nation cannot take place in the Nation’s exclusivity zone. If either current sports betting bills were to be enacted, anyone living in Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and Otsego would be prohibited from participating in mobile sports betting.

Griffo called for an inclusive sports betting bill to include all New Yorkers:

Cutting out major parts of Upstate New York from participating in mobile betting is terrible public policy and would be unfair to these residents. If tribal nations are not incorporated into the state’s final bill, we would potentially be disenfranchising millions of New Yorkers from participating in mobile sports betting and from the economic benefits it generates.

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr., and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also issued a joint statement calling on inclusion of the 10 upstate counties in a sports betting bill.

