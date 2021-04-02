DraftKings Sportsbook is coming through with a phenomenal deal to celebrate the commencement of the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

If you register at DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll be able to bet $1 on any moneyline of the Final Four matchups, and if that team wins, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

Just because March is over doesn’t mean the madness has to stop with this awesome low-risk, high-reward payout that presents significant value on all four remaining teams, particularly heavy favorites Gonzaga and Baylor.

Bet $1, Win $100 on any Final Four Game at DraftKings Sportsbook

This is a straightforward special odds boost that is easy to cash.

Just bet $1 on any team’s moneyline for the Final Four. If that team wins outright, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

Some details to note:

The promo is only available to new users. Those who are pre-existing users will not be eligible for participation.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

This deal is currently live through tip-off of the second Final Four matchup on Saturday night (8:34 p.m. ET).

You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that DraftKings Sportsbook may provide, such as the $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia.

How to get 100-1 Odds on any Final 4 Game at DraftKings Sportsbook

There are a few simple steps to follow in order to secure this special odds boost on Baylor-Houston or Gonzaga-UCLA.

Register and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Place a real-money wager of $1 down on any of the teams in the Final Four. Via the main menu or promotions tab, select BOOST THIS EVENT. Select a side. Lock in that team at 100-1 odds. If the team you bet on wins, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

Who to Bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the current odds for the Final 4 matchups, set to take place Saturday.

No. 2 Houston: +5.0 // O134 // +185

No. 1 Baylor: -5.0 // U134 // -225

No. 11 UCLA: +14.5 // O145.5 // +700

No. 1 Gonzaga: -14.5 // U145.5 // -1430

A $1 bet on Houston, Baylor, UCLA, or Gonzaga’s moneyline would profit you $1.85, $.45, $7.00, or $.07, respectively. However, when you sign up, make an initial deposit, and utilize this fantastic 100-1 offer, you could earn $100 in free bets instead.

Another way to look at this special is by using the risk it would require to win $100 on Gonzaga. Normally, the risk would be $1,430 to win $100 on an outright Bulldogs victory. But with this special, the risk is just $1.

Remember, this deal is live until the second tipoff on Saturday night, so make sure to take advantage of the promotional offer before it’s too late.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and cash in on 100-1 odds for any Final 4 game by clicking here.

