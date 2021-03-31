The NFL is working towards a 2021 offseason that isn’t fully virtual, per the memo sent to teams on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports the league has sent a memo to all 32 teams that states virtual meetings will occur when the beginning of OTAs and overall offseason programs begin on April 19. However, a completely virtual offseason like the one we saw last year amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t planned.

The NFL just sent a memo to clubs, saying they should prepare to conduct meetings virtually when offseason programs begin April 19, but don’t anticipate another all-virtual workout program like 2020, per sources. Translation: Get ready to see players on the field this spring. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021

Some COVID-19-related protocols will still be in effect and the league is recommending that teams garner the necessary testing supplies. However, the NFL is working towards bypassing a number of restrictions for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Per the memo, players, coaches, and personnel receiving the vaccine isn’t mandatory, but it notes that if a team reaches a certain percentage of vaccinated individuals, that team could possibly be able to ease restrictions implemented toward meetings and locker room usage.

Vaccines won't be mandated, but here's the incentive: "It is also anticipated that clubs that achieve a certain rate of vaccination among its tiered staff and players may be permitted to relax restrictions

that apply to meetings, mealtime and use of locker rooms." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021

This all comes in light of the league announcing that April 19 would be the beginning of OTAs, in comparison to last year when the offseason program didn’t occur in an in-person setting.

The league has additionally announced the return of an in-person draft, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio next month. In 2020, the draft was held in a virtual setting after the league had planned to host it in Las Vegas.

The preseason is additionally expected to return this year after the NFL didn’t hold the numerous exhibition games for each team in 2020.

The return towards normalcy is upon us, and the plan to not have a full virtual offseason is ultimately a step in the right direction.