The NFL Draft is back to being in person. The 2021 version of the event will take place in Cleveland with a limited number of attendees.

The NFL announced Monday the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland and play host to a limited number of prospects and fans, as well as limited media personnel. This comes after 2020’s event was held in a virtual setting due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crucial event will occur from Thursday, April 29 until Saturday, May 1 and take place at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Fans must wear face coverings and implement social distancing.

This year’s NFL draft will take place in Cleveland with “a select number of prospects” and fans in attendance. Fans “will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to appropriate physical distancing.” pic.twitter.com/spo3GIMMgA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 22, 2021

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from the main stage located in front of Lake Erie, as opposed to his basement during last year’s event. Guests (who are invited) can watch the main stage from the Draft Theatre, an area that will encompass the “Inner Circle presented by Subway,” which includes guests invited by each NFL team. These guests are required to be fully vaccinated to attend and sit in the “Inner Circle.”

“We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports,” NFL executive vice president, club business, and league events Peter O’Reilly said. “Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners.”

Those within each organization involved in selecting their eventual rookies will work from a location of their choice. Last year, team personnel worked remotely in order to make their picks.

This draft should encompass a number of intriguing storylines. While Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, it’s still very much unclear what the Jets will do at No. 2. Will they draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson? A receiver? Trade back?

What about the Panthers? Are they going to trade up from the No. 8 overall pick to select one of the top quarterback prospects? Stay where they are?

Every question will be answered during that three-day period. The 2021 NFL Draft will broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.