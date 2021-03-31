FanDuel Sportsbook is coming through with a massive odds boost for the Final Four. Despite the different circumstances of this season, March Madness has still lived up to the hype in every way.

New users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can grab 40-1 (+4000) odds on any team in the Final Four. This offer, which allows bettors to wager $5 and win $200, is available to users who sign up, make an initial deposit, and download the app.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI

Oddsmakers seem to think Houston-Baylor will be a close game, but the same can’t be said of the Gonzaga-UCLA matchup. The Bulldogs are massive 14-point favorites over the Bruins. We rarely see lopsided matchups like this in the Final Four, but 30-0 Gonzaga is a different animal this year.

You can’t go wrong no matter what team you choose to boost with this FanDuel Sportsbook sign up promo simply because of the low-risk, high-reward payout. All four teams represent a massive odds boost for bettors.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 40-1 Final Four Odds Boost

This promo is as simple as it gets. Sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5 to win $200 on any of the Final Four teams in action on Saturday night.

While this offer doesn’t fall into the “no-brainer” category of a guaranteed win, it’s almost impossible to beat this value.

Let’s take a look at Gonzaga’s moneyline compared to this odds boost. New users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can risk $5 to win $200 on the Bulldogs. Existing users would need to risk $2,200 for that same kind of payout.

Even UCLA, which is +730 on the moneyline, represents a significant boost with this sign-up promo.

A $27.50 bet on the Bruins would pay out approximately $200 with the normal odds. We recommend taking the value on Gonzaga, but all four teams on Saturday get a substantial boost.

You won’t find a better offer on the Final Four anywhere else.

This offer is available to new users who or over the age of 21 and located in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook operates. These states include New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and more.

How to Claim 40-1 Final Four Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Getting in on the action is easy and it only takes a few simple steps to get started. It’s worth noting that this offer replaces FanDuel Sportsbook’s standard $1,000 risk-free first bet. Follow these steps to claim these 40-1 Final Four odds:

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to get this special by clicking on any of the links on the page. Deposit at least $5 into your account via any of the available banking methods ($5 is the maximum bet on this promo). Download the app via any Apple or Android device. This promo is only available in the app. Choose any of the Final Four teams to boost to +4000 odds in their game on Saturday.

Final Four Odds

Here are the current odds on the two Final Four games at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Houston: +5 (-106) // +176 // O 135 (-110)

Baylor: -5 (-116) // -210 // U 135 (-110)

UCLA: +14 (-106) // +730 // O 145.5 (-110)

Gonzaga: -14 (-116) // -1150 // U 145.5 (-110)

