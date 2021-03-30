The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported $46.2 million in sports wagering gross revenue for the month of February, an increase of nearly $30 million in sports wagering revenue reported in February 2020.

The Borgata posted the highest sports wagering revenue this past month, at $4.96 million, also an increase over its February 2020 sports wagering revenue of just over $714,000.

Casino Licensees 2021 February Sports Wagering Revenue 2020 February Sports Wagering Revenue Bally's (Premier) $227,939 N/A Borgata $4,961,308 $714,024 Caesars $480,038 N/A Golden Nugget $127,105 ($135,314 Golden Nugget Online Gaming ($37,143) ($308,997) Hard Rock $1,140,260 $115,691 Harrah's ($49,082) $41,649 Ocean Casino $2,129,951 $102,147 Resorts $226,305 $47,143 Resorts Digital $7,718,070 $4,008,234 Tropicana ($509,245) $122,457

The Meadowlands posted the highest sports wagering revenue figure for any New Jersey institution, and all racetrack licensees, reporting $27.18 million this past month compared with $10.9 million in February 2020.

Racetrack Licensees 2021 February Revenue 2020 February Revenue Freehold Raceway ($8,982) N/A Meadowlands $27,186,590 $10,990,797 Monmouth Park $2,620,750 $1,236,715

NJ Sports Gambling Year-to-Date Revenues

Year-to-date New Jersey reports $128,584,141 in sports wagering gross revenue compared with $70,562,554 at this point in time year-to-date in 2020.

For the month of February 2021, total gaming taxes were $30.2 million. The state currently imposes an 8% tax on casino gross revenue, 15% of Internet gaming gross revenue, 8.5% tax on casino and racetrack sports wagering gross revenue and 13% tax on casino and racetrack sports wagering Internet gross revenue.