The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported $46.2 million in sports wagering gross revenue for the month of February, an increase of nearly $30 million in sports wagering revenue reported in February 2020.
The Borgata posted the highest sports wagering revenue this past month, at $4.96 million, also an increase over its February 2020 sports wagering revenue of just over $714,000.
|Casino Licensees
|2021 February Sports Wagering Revenue
|2020 February Sports Wagering Revenue
|Bally's (Premier)
|$227,939
|N/A
|Borgata
|$4,961,308
|$714,024
|Caesars
|$480,038
|N/A
|Golden Nugget
|$127,105
|($135,314
|Golden Nugget Online Gaming
|($37,143)
|($308,997)
|Hard Rock
|$1,140,260
|$115,691
|Harrah's
|($49,082)
|$41,649
|Ocean Casino
|$2,129,951
|$102,147
|Resorts
|$226,305
|$47,143
|Resorts Digital
|$7,718,070
|$4,008,234
|Tropicana
|($509,245)
|$122,457
The Meadowlands posted the highest sports wagering revenue figure for any New Jersey institution, and all racetrack licensees, reporting $27.18 million this past month compared with $10.9 million in February 2020.
|Racetrack Licensees
|2021 February Revenue
|2020 February Revenue
|Freehold Raceway
|($8,982)
|N/A
|Meadowlands
|$27,186,590
|$10,990,797
|Monmouth Park
|$2,620,750
|$1,236,715
NJ Sports Gambling Year-to-Date Revenues
Year-to-date New Jersey reports $128,584,141 in sports wagering gross revenue compared with $70,562,554 at this point in time year-to-date in 2020.
For the month of February 2021, total gaming taxes were $30.2 million. The state currently imposes an 8% tax on casino gross revenue, 15% of Internet gaming gross revenue, 8.5% tax on casino and racetrack sports wagering gross revenue and 13% tax on casino and racetrack sports wagering Internet gross revenue.