Courtesy Twitter: @NYRangers

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported $46.2 million in sports wagering gross revenue for the month of February, an increase of nearly $30 million in sports wagering revenue reported in February 2020.

The Borgata posted the highest sports wagering revenue this past month, at $4.96 million, also an increase over its February 2020 sports wagering revenue of just over $714,000.

Casino Licensees2021 February Sports Wagering Revenue2020 February Sports Wagering Revenue
Bally's (Premier)$227,939N/A
Borgata$4,961,308$714,024
Caesars $480,038N/A
Golden Nugget$127,105($135,314
Golden Nugget Online Gaming($37,143)($308,997)
Hard Rock$1,140,260$115,691
Harrah's($49,082)$41,649
Ocean Casino$2,129,951$102,147
Resorts$226,305$47,143
Resorts Digital$7,718,070$4,008,234
Tropicana($509,245)$122,457

The Meadowlands posted the highest sports wagering revenue figure for any New Jersey institution, and all racetrack licensees, reporting $27.18 million this past month compared with $10.9 million in February 2020.

Racetrack Licensees2021 February Revenue2020 February Revenue
Freehold Raceway($8,982)N/A
Meadowlands$27,186,590$10,990,797
Monmouth Park$2,620,750$1,236,715

NJ Sports Gambling Year-to-Date Revenues

Year-to-date New Jersey reports $128,584,141 in sports wagering gross revenue compared with $70,562,554 at this point in time year-to-date in 2020.

For the month of February 2021, total gaming taxes were $30.2 million. The state currently imposes an 8% tax on casino gross revenue, 15% of Internet gaming gross revenue, 8.5% tax on casino and racetrack sports wagering gross revenue and 13% tax on casino and racetrack sports wagering Internet gross revenue.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU