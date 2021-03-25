Free agency moves and trades have changed roster dynamics all over the league. How will they impact the 2021 NFL Draft?

Since our last mock draft free agency has wreaked havoc on rosters all over the NFL. Teams have cut Pro Bowlers left and right because of salary cap issues, and some organizations have taken advantage.

Those teams that have managed their cap well (or not had players on their roster worth big money cough Jacksonville cough) have been able to address needs via free agency. Others have watched quality players walk out the door for nothing.

With significant changes to every roster in the league, this week’s mock draft includes notes about the key additions and subtractions on each roster in the first round. These moves have led to some big changes in our mock draft as well.

But for now, let’s jump into three rounds of craziness. Again, we’re not assuming any trades that haven’t already been made. Let us know what you think!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Key Additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, WR Marvin Jones, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, S Rayshawn Jenkins, RB Carlos Hyde, WR Phillip Dorsett, WR Jamal Agnew, OG Tyler Shatley, DT Malcom Brown

Key Losses: TE Josh Oliver, CB D.J. Hayden, WR Keelan Cole, QB Mike Glennon, LB Kamalei Correa

The Jags have actually done a decent job adding some quality to their roster in free agency. That doesn’t change our projection at number one, however. Lawrence is clearly the best player at the most important position in the game, and changes the future in Jacksonville immediately.

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Key Additions: WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis, DE Carl Lawson, C Dan Feeney, DT Sheldon Rankins, DB Lamarcus Joyner

Key Losses: OG Pat Elflein, DL Henry Anderson, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Tarell Basham, LB Jordan Jenkins

The intrigue in the draft remains on the Jets at number two. They, too, have added some nice pieces via free agency. Davis is a legit receiver, better than anyone Sam Darnold has thrown to since becoming a pro. This could be a spot where a team desperate for a quarterback moves up. It could also see the Jets draft their next quarterback. We’re betting the Jets go with Wilson if they stay here.

3. Miami Dolphins (from HOU)

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Key Additions: WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Benardrick McKinney, RB Malcolm Brown, DT Adam Butler, CB Justin Coleman

Key Losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DE Shaq Lawson, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Kyle Van Noy, C Ted Karras,

Tua Tagovailoa is still their quarterback, and he needs some help. The Dolphins have added at three levels of their defense in free agency and could be a willing trade partner for a team desperate for a quarterback as well. If they want to add another weapon to their offense to compliment Fuller, the Heisman Trophy winner (who played with Tua at Alabama) could be their selection. We wouldn’t be shocked to see Kyle Pitts go this early, either.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Key Additions: RB Mike Davis, TE Lee Smith, LB Brandon Copeland

Key Losses: C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal, CB Darqueze Dennard, DE Charles Harris, RB Todd Gurley

The Falcons are in salary cap hell, which led them to restructure Matt Ryan’s contract. Ryan’s new deal keeps him in Atlanta through 2022, so taking a quarterback this high might make long-term sense but doesn’t help the immediate. While many believe the Falcons will go quarterback, fixing their defense is a desperate need. An elite linebacker would be a good start, and Parsons is the best in this year’s group.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Key Additions: OT Riley Reiff, DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Mike Hilton

Key Losses: WR A.J. Green, WR John Ross, DE Carl Lawson, C B.J. Finney, CB William Jackson III, DT Geno Atkins, DT Margus Hunt

This draft should be all about helping Joe Burrow for the Bengals. But there are a number of ways they need to help him. Protection is a huge issue; they could take an offensive lineman here. Someone to get open and catch the ball is also a huge issue, and Chase has the look of a generational wide receiver. He played with Burrow at LSU and could be his number one target in Cincinnati for years. We look for the Bengals to deal with their line problems later.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Key Additions: S Anthony Harris

Key Losses: QB Carson Wentz, S Jalen Mills, WR DeSean Jackson, DT Malik Jackson, RB Corey Clement, WR Alshon Jeffery

Another team in cap hell, the Eagles are trying to move Zach Ertz to give them more wiggle room. Whether or not they move Ertz, the Eagles need someone to catch the ball from Jalen Hurts. Pitts is a tremendous athlete who will create matchup headaches at the next level. The Eagles have other holes to fill, but this player is too talented to pass.

7. Detroit Lions

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Key Additions: QB Jared Goff, DT Michael Brockers, WR Tyrell Williams, RB Jamaal Williams, DE Romeo Okwara, WR Breshad Perriman

Key Losses: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Marvin Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, CB Justin Coleman, OL Oday Aboushi, CB Rashaan Melvin, CB Desmond Trufant, S Miles Killebrew, K Matt Prater

The Lions could take a future quarterback. But when you look at the names leaving compared to those joining the squad, Detroit has other significant problems. They’re paying Goff a lot of money so why not give him some options? With all due respect to Williams and Perriman, Waddle would be the best receiver on their roster in 2021. They need to replace Kenny Golladay.

8. Carolina Panthers

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Key Additions: EDGE LB Haason Reddick, OT Cam Erving, OG Pat Elflein, LB Denzel Perryman, DL Morgan Fox, WR David Moore

Key Losses: DE Stephen Weatherly, DT Kawann Short, WR Curtis Samuel, RB Mike Davis

The odds the third quarterback comes off the board at the eighth pick are slim; someone is going to move up to get Fields. If he falls into the Panthers’ lap, they’ll be thrilled. They need a franchise quarterback and might ultimately use this pick to land Deshaun Watson. If not, Fields is likely their guy.

9. Denver Broncos

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Key Additions: CB Kyle Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, RB Mike Boone

Key Losses: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Philip Lindsay, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE DeMarcus Walker

The Broncos needed to fix their secondary and were thrilled when Chicago let Kyle Fuller go. Fuller and Darby give Denver the ability to address other issues with the ninth pick. If the top tackle in this year’s class falls to them, the Broncos will be happy to take him.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Key Additions: OT Ty Nsekhe, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Brent Urban, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Keanu Neal

Key Losses: CB Chidobe Awuzie, QB Andy Dalton, OT Cameron Erving, DE Aldon Smith, TE Blake Bell

Dallas fixed their quarterback issue with a massive deal for Dak Prescott. Now they can fix their defense (and, at some point, start plugging holes on their offensive line). The secondary remains a huge sticking point for Dallas so the best corner in the class would be a solid pick.

11. New York Giants

Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Key Additions: WR Kenny Golladay, WR John Ross, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Reggie Ragland

Key Losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, OG Kevin Zeitler, LB Kyler Fackrell, LB David Mayo, WR Golden Tate, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Jabaal Sheard

The Giants have been aggressive in free agency. Adding Golladay gives Daniel Jones a legit threat at receiver. They’re bringing back Evan Engram at tight end, and hope to have Saquon Barkley back at 100 percent this year. We’re predicting they either trade down from 11 to add additional picks or address their offensive line. Slater has projected as either a guard or tackle in the NFL and will be outstanding at either position.

12. San Francisco 49ers

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

Key Additions: CB Jason Verrett, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Samson Ebukam, C Alex Mack

Key Losses: WR Kendrick Bourne, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE Ronald Blair, DE Solomon Thomas, CB Richard Sherman, QB C.J. Beathard, WR Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco needs some answers on the defensive side of the ball. Solomon Thomas and Ziggy Ansah are gone, so their depth on the outside is now an issue (especially with Mr. Bosa coming back from injury). Rousseau or Michigan’s Kwity Paye would give them another elite pass rusher to compliment Bosa and make life hell for opponents.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Key Additions: C Corey Linsley, TE Jared Cook, OT Matt Feiler, CB Michael Davis

Key Losses: QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Hunter Henry, C Mike Pouncey, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LB Nick Vigil, LB Denzel Perryman, C Dan Feeney

The Chargers landed a franchise quarterback last year, so now they need to protect him. They also need to add pass catchers, but keeping Justin Herbert on his feet is more critical at this point. Darrisaw is a solid tackle who would improve their offensive front immediately. They’ll come back to replace Henry and add to their defense later.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Alijah Vera-Tucker, iOL, USC

Key Additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DE Stephen Weatherly, LB Nick Vigil, OL Rashod Hill

Key Losses: TE Kyle Rudolph, OT Riley Reiff, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Anthony Harris

Minnesota has done a nice job of improving their defense with the additions of Tomlinson and Peterson. And they’ll be tempted to look to their future with a quarterback here if Trey Lance is still available. But protection continues to be a theme in this first round. Vera-Tucker can play center or guard and would be a tremendous addition to their line.

15. New England Patriots

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Key Additions: OT Trent Brown, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Jalen Mills, EDGE Matt Judon, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., DT Davon Godchaux, DL Henry Anderson, C Ted Karras, C David Andrews, LB Kyle Van Noy, CB Justin Bethel, LB Raekwon McMillan

Key Losses: OG Joe Thuney, OT Marcus Cannon, DT Adam Butler, S Patrick Chung, TE Ryan Izzo, LB Brandon Copeland, CB Jason McCourty

We’re sorry you had to keep scrolling through all the names added by the Patriots in free agency, but no team in the league has been as aggressive as New England. They’ve added two tight ends, multiple receivers, a stud tackle and players all over their defense to change the immediate future of the franchise. While they might be in the mix for a quarterback here, Horn is a legit corner who would help them for five years and beyond. We do think the Patriots will draft a quarterback, but not yet. This is a big trade-down spot.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Key Additions: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater

Key Losses: CB Patrick Peterson, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Trent Sherfield, WR Larry Fitzgerald, DL Angelo Blackson, LB Haason Reddick, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB Johnathan Joseph

The Cardinals need to add to their secondary, but more weapons on offense is where we think they’ll go here. Kyler Murray has terrific options at receiver, but the departure of Drake means they need a running back. Harris would give them a three-down option in the backfield to compliment their passing game. This is a solid, deep draft at corner so the Cardinals can address that issue later.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Key Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR John Brown, DL Solomon Thomas, DT Quinton Jefferson, RB Kenyan Drake, C Nick Martin

Key Losses: OT Trent Brown, TE Jason Witten, OG Gabe Jackson, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Nelson Agholor, RB Devontae Booker, DE Takkarist McKinley, DT Maliek Collins, C Rodney Hudson, LB Raekwon McMillan, LB Vic Beasley, DB Lamarcus Joyner, S Erik Harris

Vegas has gutted their offensive line this offseason, trading away Brown, Jackson and Hudson. They’ve done a nice job bringing in depth to their defensive front in free agency so protecting David Carr becomes the clear need here. Jenkins is nasty and fits the Raiders persona.

18. Miami Dolphins

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

The second pick in the first round for Miami gives them the opportunity add another quality player to a roster that just missed the playoffs last year. Paye could easily be the first pass rusher off the board in this draft. Picking him at 18 would be terrific value for Miami and give them another asset on their defense to put pressure on opponents.

19. Washington Football Team

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Key Additions: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, CB William Jackson III, C Tyler Larsen, LB David Mayo

Key Losses: LB Thomas Davis, CB Ronald Darby, QB Alex Smith, DE Ryan Kerrigan

Adding Fitzpatrick gives Washington a quarterback for now. They already re-signed Taylor Heinicke earlier in the offseason, so there’s no pressure for a young quarterback to prove himself immediately – which is ideal for Lance, who has a seriously limited collegiate resume. We love the addition of Samuel outside to give Washington more options in the pass game. This is a good bet for the WFT.

20. Chicago Bears

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Key Additions: QB Andy Dalton, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DL Angelo Blackson

Key Losses: CB Kyle Fuller, QB Mitchell Trubisky, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, DE Brent Urban, CB Buster Skrine, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Barkevious Mingo, S Tashaun Gipson

The Bears spent a big part of the offseason desperately chasing a quarterback. Then they landed Andy Dalton to babysit the offense in 2021. Chicago might trade up to land a top prospect; they might sit still and hope Mac Jones falls into their lap. But protecting whomever is under center continues to be the biggest problem in Chicago. Mayfield is a stud and would immediately be the best tackle on their roster. We think the Bears will deal with the future at quarterback later in the draft.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Key Additions: QB Carson Wentz

Key Losses: QB Philip Rivers, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Anthony Castonzo, DE Denico Autry, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Malik Hooker, S Tavon Wilson

The Colts have a ton of cap space to play with and have been quiet thus far. The addition of Wentz solves their quarterback issue (in theory), but they need to rebuild their offensive line in front of him. The retirement of Castonzo makes tackle a huge need and Cosmi would be a perfect replacement. He had a breathtakingly dominant pro day and would slide into the lineup Day One.

22. Tennessee Titans

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Key Additions: EDGE Bud Dupree, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Denico Autry, OT Kendall Lamm, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Jayon Brown

Key Losses: WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, OT Isaiah Wilson, CB Desmond King, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

The Titans have a big need at corner and could easily take Caleb Farley if he falls this far. But his back is a huge red flag and could see him slide significantly. Replacing Davis at receiver is another significant need and Bateman would be perfect. He runs crisp routes and makes catches in traffic. Corner will be at the top of their need list, but Bateman is a great fit they won’t pass on here.

23. New York Jets (from SEA)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

As we noted earlier, the Jets have made some precise decisions in free agency that gives them some flexibility in the draft. Owusu-Koramoah is a stud inside who makes tackles from sideline to sideline. He’s the kind of player Robert Saleh would love to have in the middle of his defense and, if he’s available, would be great value for the Jets here.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Key Additions: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, OL B.J. Finney, CB Cameron Sutton, S Miles Killebrew

Key Losses: C Maurkice Pouncey, EDGE Bud Dupree, TE Vance McDonald, DE Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton, OT Alejandro Villanueva, OT Matt Feiler, RB James Conner

When JuJu re-signed it took another need off the board in Pittsburgh (for now). Their offensive line is a big problem and they might want to address it here. They’ll be tempted to consider a running back early as well. But the loss of Dupree makes rushing the quarterback a need. Ojulari would be a great fit in what Pittsburgh does best. The offensive line will be addressed in later rounds.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (From LAR)

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Jags really need to work on their offensive line. But they’re back on the clock with the 33rd overall pick and have a second pick in the second round as well. Newsome is a legit corner who would fill a big need for the Jaguars. We think they’ll work on the line later in the draft if they can grab a stud corner here.

26. Cleveland Browns

Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa

Key Additions: DE Takkarist McKinley, S John Johnson, WR Rashard Higgins, OT Greg Senat, DT Malik Jackson, CB Troy Hill, LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Key Losses: CB Terrance Mitchell, S Karl Joseph, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Kevin Johnson

Cleveland is building something interesting and has done a nice job in free agency. This could be a spot for a wide receiver, but a dominating edge rusher like Collins will be too tempting to pass. Takk McKinley is a nice player but we know what he is; the Browns putting Collins opposite Myles Garrett makes their defensive front a scary proposition.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

Key Additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, TE Josh Oliver

Key Losses: DE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Matt Judon, RB Mark Ingram, DE Jihad Ward, C Matt Skura, OG D.J. Fluker

The Ravens have two clear-cut needs for their first round pick, and both have the same goal: help Lamar Jackson. They need receiver help, but this is a solid, deep class with a lot of talent. They also need to protect him. Dickerson is one of the best inside blockers in this class and would be an immediate help for Baltimore. There will be talent available for the Ravens’ passing game later.

28. New Orleans Saints

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Key Additions: OL James Hurst, CB P.J. Williams

Key Losses: QB Drew Brees, WR Emmanuel Sanders, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Malcom Brown, TE Jared Cook, TE Josh Hill, DT Sheldon Rankins, LB Kwon Alexander

The Saints will move on from Brees in 2021 with questions at a number of positions. They could consider a safety here. They might look to rebuild their depth on the defensive line as well. But Sean Payton has always used weapons at tight end and that is a need this offseason. This might feel early for a second tight end to come off the board but Freiermuth would replace Cook immediately.

29. Green Bay Packers

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Key Additions:

Key Losses: RB Jamaal Williams, C Corey Linsley, LB Christian Kirksey, DL Montravius Adams, TE Marcedes Lewis, CB Kevin King

The Packers have a huge need at corner, so that’s the play here. But the interest is the name called when Green Bay is on the clock. We’ve got Farley falling significantly in the wake of news he’ll have back surgery this week. Stokes, on the other hand, had a tremendous pro day at Georgia and could easily help the Packers defense.

30. Buffalo Bills

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Key Additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, OT Daryl Williams, OG Jon Feliciano, CB Levi Wallace, RB Taiwan Jones

Key Losses: OT Ty Nsekhe, WR Andre Roberts, WR John Brown, TE Lee Smith, DL Quinton Jefferson, TE Tyler Kroft, RB T.J. Yeldon

The Bills bringing in Sanders is a great complimentary receiver. They could use additional depth at linebacker and younger pieces on their offensive line but the play here is a stud running back. Etienne would be an incredible fit with their scheme and improve every aspect of their play-calling from his first day on the roster.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Key Additions: OG Joe Thuney, OG Kyle Long, TE Blake Bell

Key Losses: FB Anthony Sherman, OT Eric Fisher, OT Mitchell Schwartz, OG Mike Remmers, OG Kelechi Osemele, OG Stefen Wisniewski, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Demarcus Robinson, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE Alex Okafor, S Daniel Sorenson

The Chiefs have a long list of departures, many of whom are on their offensive line. The addition of Thuney is great; the addition of Long is intriguing as he comes out of retirement. But they haven’t helped their tackle situation yet. They’ll do that here, and Eichenberg is the best available at the Chiefs’ biggest need.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

Key Additions:

Key Losses: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Antonio Brown, OG Joe Haeg, S Andrew Adams, LB Deone Bucannon

Names haven’t been added but the Bucs have successfully retained their key pieces on defense. The biggest losses are the depth in the run game, but it appears Ndamukong Suh’s one-year deal (reported Wednesday) may be his final NFL season. An eventual replacement for Suh would be wise and Barmore was a beast in the national championship game. Adding a player of this caliber would simply make Tampa’s embarrassingly dominant defense deeper.

NOTE: There are a few names we have sliding into the second round of this mock draft who will likely be gone in the first round. If Mac Jones or Kadarius Toney indeed begin falling, a team will likely move up into the later first round to grab them. But we aren’t projecting trades in this mock, so they’re going later than expected.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars – Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State

34. New York Jets – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

35. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

36. Atlanta Falcons – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

37. Cincinnati Bengals – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

38. Philadelphia Eagles – Asante Samuel, Jr., CB, Florida State

39. Detroit Lions – Trevon Moehring, S, TCU

40. Carolina Panthers – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

41. Denver Broncos – Joesph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

42. Dallas Cowboys – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

43. New York Giants – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

44. San Francisco 49ers – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

45. Los Angeles Chargers – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

46. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

47. New England Patriots – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

48. Arizona Cardinals – Pauson Adebo, CB, Stanford

49. Las Vegas Raiders – Deonte Brown, iOL, Alabama

50. Miami Dolphins – Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma

51. Washington Football Team – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

52. Chicago Bears – Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami

53. Indianapolis Colts – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

54. Tennessee Titans – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

55. Seattle Seahawks – Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

56. Pittsburgh Steelers – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

57. Los Angeles Rams – Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame

58. Cleveland Browns – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

59. Baltimore Ravens – Terrance Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU

60. New Orleans Saints – Tutu Atwell, WR, Lousiville

61. Green Bay Packers – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

62. Buffalo Bills – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

63. Kansas City Chiefs – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

64. Tampa Bay Bucs – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

66. New York Jets – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

67. Houston Texans – Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

68. Atlanta Falcons – Carlos Basham, Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

69. Cincinnati Bengals – Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee

70. Philadelphia Eagles – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

71. Detroit Lions – Brady Christiansen, OT, BYU

72. Carolina Panthers – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

73. Denver Broncos – Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

74. Dallas Cowboys – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

75. New York Giants – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

76. Washington Football Team (from SF) – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

77. Los Angeles Chargers – Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

78. Minnesota Vikings – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

xx. New England Patriots – forfeited

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from ARI) – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

80. Las Vegas Raiders – JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

81. Miami Dolphins – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

82. Washington Football Team – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

83. Chicago Bears – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

84. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) – Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

85. Tennessee Titans – Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan

86. New York Jets (from SEA) – Richie Grant, S, UCF

87. Pittsburgh Steelers – Tommy Kraemer, iOL, Notre Dame

88. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

89. Cleveland Browns – Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

90. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

91. Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

92. Green Bay Packers – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

93. Buffalo Bills – Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska

94. Kansas City Chiefs – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

95. Tampa Bay Bucs – Ade Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame

96. New England Patriots (comp) – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

97. Los Angeles Chargers (comp) – Jay Tufele, DT, USC

98. New Orleans Saints (comp) – Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

99. Dallas Cowboys (comp) – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

100. Tennessee Titans (comp) – Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

102. San Francisco 49ers (comp) – Walker Little, OT, Stanford

103. San Francisco 49ers (comp) – Anthony Schwarz, WR, Auburn

104. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

105. Baltimore Ravens (comp) – Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

106. New Orleans Saints (comp) – Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State