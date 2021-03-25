As expected, the Austin Rivers era is over as the New York Knicks trade the veteran in exchange for Terrance Ferguson.

The New York Knicks are making at least one move on NBA trade deadline day. As part of a three-team deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks are trading away Austin Rivers and adding Terrance Ferguson. Ignas Brazdeikis is also off to Philly as part of the three-way deal.

Knicks also send Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia in the three-way deal, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Rivers is on his way out of New York. His tenure with the Knicks began with promise, but quickly fizzled out as injuries and inconsistent play relegated him to the end of the bench.

Ferguson, 22, has seen minimal time with the Sixers this year, averaging only 3.8 minutes in 13 games. The fourth-year player has career averages of 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

He started 124 games in three years for the Thunder before being traded Philly this offseason. According to Crossing Broad’s Sixers beat writer Kevin Kinkead, Ferguson’s inability to crack the rotation was a bit of a mystery in Philly. He went from a starter on a playoff team to an afterthought.

How involved Ferguson will be in Tom Thibodeau’s rotations for the Knicks remains to be seen.