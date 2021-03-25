With the NBA’s trade deadline upon us, let’s take a look at some of the rumors surrounding the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have already made a splash on the trade market this year, but are they going to take another dip in the pool?

Team president Leon Rose acquired Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons earlier this season. Is there more to be done or should they roll with the current roster?

Here are all the current rumors surrounding the orange and blue:

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond might be the biggest name connected to the Knicks right now. His days in Cleveland are numbered and although it doesn’t appear like there is much interest in him on the trade market, he’s a prime candidate for teams on the buy-out market.

The two-time All-Star has been connected to the Lakers, Nets, and Knicks, among other teams.

Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2021

Ian Begley of SNY reports that there is no significant push for Drummond in the front office.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball is one of the hottest names on the trade market, but it’s unclear how hard the Knicks are pushing to go after the former No. 2 pick. Ball will become a restricted free agent in the offseason and the Knicks could make a push for him then.

However, if Ball is traded to a team like the Bulls, they will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet the Knicks extend to the young point guard.

Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe is another point guard who might not be in New Orleans for very long. SNY’s Begley reports that the Knicks and Pelicans have had discussions about a deal that would include Bledsoe and a first-round pick going to New York.

Bledsoe is under contract through the 2022-23 season, but the last year of his deal is only partially guaranteed.

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo was an All-NBA player just a few short years ago, but his value on the trade market is almost non-existent. He hasn’t looked like the same player since suffering a torn quad in 2019.

He will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and if the Knicks are truly interested in adding the two-time All-Star, they could just wait until the summer to avoid giving up assets.

Evan Fournier

The Knicks were connected to Evan Fournier, but the French wing is heading to Boston. The Celtics are looking to beef up the roster as they make a playoff push.

The Orlando Magic have traded Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston acquires a strong scorer and shooter. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021