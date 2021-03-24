DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out a pretty sweet new-user offer for the remaining 2021 NCAA Tournament matchups.

The current DraftKings Sportsbook promo gives new players 100-1 odds on any NCAA Tournament game, including this weekend’s Sweet 16 matchups. New players will be able to bet $1 on any Sweet 16 game to win $100.

Following the opening rounds that featured a number of unthinkable upsets, this latest offer from DraftKings Sportsbook allows new players to jump into the action of this weekend’s high-stakes matchups with very minimal risk and plenty of upside.

Bet $1 Win $100 on Any NCAA Tournament Game at DraftKings Sportsbook

This offer is as simple as it sounds. Just bet $1 on the moneyline for any remaining NCAA Tournament game, and if your team wins outright, you’ll earn $100.

It doesn’t matter if you back a heavy favorite like Gonzaga or a huge underdog like Oral Roberts as every team returns a $100 payout with just a $1 wager.

Some quick notes to know:

This is only available for new users. If you’re a pre-existing user, you unfortunately won’t be eligible to participate.

The promo is currently live through tipoff of the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship on Monday, April 5 (9:00 p.m. ET).

Your qualifying bet will be your first bet made and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offer that DraftKings Sportsbook may provide, such as the $1,000 risk-free bet. It also excludes live bets, parlays, free bets, cash-out bets, and voided bets.

Users must be 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia.

How to Get 100-1 NCAA Tournament Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the steps you must complete in order to take part in this deal.

Register and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into a new sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Go to the landing page from the Sportsbook Promos page and choose your game by clicking “BOOST THIS EVENT” next to it (you will not be able to change your choice once you’ve selected “BOOST THIS EVENT”). You’ll then be provided with a single-use odds boost of +10000 (100-1) for your game (if the boost doesn’t initially appear, make sure you’re logged in and have made an initial deposit, and refresh the page). Add your chosen team’s moneyline to your bet slip and then apply the boost. This bet with the boost will be your qualifying bet.

NCAA Tournament Odds at DraftKing Sportsbook

One of the more intriguing matchups will actually be No. 8 Loyola Chicago going up against No. 12 Oregon State in the Midwest Region. Loyola Chicago is -278 on the moneyline while Oregon State is +225 to win outright.

As far as teams that are more local, the No. 11 Syracuse Orange face off against No. 2 Houston in a Midwest Region semifinal. While Syracuse is +200, the Cougars are -250 on the moneyline.

But regardless of who you choose, this 100-1 promo is a can’t-miss deal, so head over to DraftKings Sportsbook before time runs out.

