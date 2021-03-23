FanDuel Sportsbook is gearing up for the next wave of NCAA Tournament games with a stellar new user deal for the Sweet 16 slate.

New players at FanDuel Sportsbook will be able to get 30-1 odds on any team to win its Sweet 16 matchup this Saturday and Sunday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI

While this tournament has been packed with a number of unpredictable upsets, several strong betting favorites remain, meaning there are a number of exciting opportunities to score big with this offer.

30-1 Sweet 16 Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

This offer is rather simple in that new players must register and place a maximum bet of $5 on any Sweet 16 team to win. If that team gets it done they do, FanDuel will issue a $150 payout.

This is only available for new users in states where sports betting is legal. Among such states are Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia and more.

Any team is valid to bet on with the exception of Loyola Chicago (No. 8 seed in Midwest Region) and Oregon State (No. 12 seed in Midwest Region). That means heavy favorites such as Creighton and Arkansas will be available.

Some other quick notes to know:

This is exclusively an in-app offer. If you are on a desktop or laptop, register by using the links on this page. Following the sign up process, you will be directed to download the app via iOS or Android device.

You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user deal that FanDuel Sportsbook may provide, such as the $1,000 risk-free bet.

The deal is currently through tip-off of the final Sweet 16 game on Sunday, March 28 (9:45 p.m. ET).

How to Get FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds

Here are the steps you must complete in order to take part in the offer:

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook, a quick and simple process. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. If you registered via desktop platform or mobile web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.), you will be instructed to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your mobile device. Bet a maximum of $5 on any Sweet 16 matchup (excludes Loyola Chicago-Oregon State). If the team you wager on wins, you’ll earn up to $150 in winnings courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Best Sweet 16 Odds Value

There are a few notable favorites in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 1-seeded Gonzaga is -1000 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook against No. 5 seed Creighton, while No. 3 Arkansas is -620 to win outright over No. 15 Oral Roberts.

However, it’s tough to bet against the Cinderella-story Golden Eagles right now considering how well they have played in wins over No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida.

No. 2 Alabama (-235) could be a great pick considering how well it played against Maryland in the second round. However, its opponent (No. 11 UCLA) has impressed thus far, defeating the likes of BYU and Abilene Christian.

In all, Gonzaga provides the most pure betting value at 30-1 odds, so the Bulldogs are probably the safest pick.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and get 30-1 odds on any Sweet 16 team to win by clicking here.

