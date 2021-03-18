The NFL has announced new broadcast deals that will start at the beginning of the 2023 season and last through 2033.

On Thursday, the league announced the signing of broadcast deals with FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC, as well as Amazon. It’ll be an 11-year deal that starts at the beginning of the 2023 season and runs through the 2033 campaign.

CBS and FOX will continue their coverage of AFC and NFC matchups, respectively. The former will simulcast content on its streaming service (Paramount+) while the latter will produce content on its streaming service (Tubi).

NBC will still own the rights to Sunday Night Football and you can stream the games on Peacock, while ESPN will carry Monday Night Football and you’ll be able to stream the games on ESPN+.

One of the more intriguing developments is the fact that Amazon Prime Video will be the carrier of Thursday Night Football.

Meaningful regular-season games will additionally be flexed to both Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football instead of just the former.

Across the timeframe of this deal, the Super Bowl will air on four separate networks, with CBS hosting it in 2023, 2027, and 2031, FOX hosting it in 2024, 2028, and 2032, NBC hosting it in 2025, 2029, and 2033, and ABC hosting it in 2026 and 2030.

The deals are reportedly worth over $110 billion.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the monumental announcement.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market,” Goodell said. “Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.”