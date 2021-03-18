March Madness is here, the NCAA Tournament is here, and DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered for every single game with a slew of awesome promos.

The DraftKings Sportsbook March Madness promo has you covered for the start of the NCAA Tournament with no-brainer 64-1 odds that allows new players to bet $4 and win $256.

As anybody who watches college basketball knows, this time of year is sure to bring both wild finishes and bracket-busting upsets. In the spirit of the tradition, DraftKings Sportsbook is giving all new players the chance to bet on a lower-seeded team to win and advance during either of the tournament’s first two rounds.

It doesn’t matter what the spread is, simply lock in any lower-seeded squad to knock off a higher-seeded team and cash in on a massive 64-1 payout.

How to Get the DraftKings Sportsbook March Madness Promo

Jumping into the action before or during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament is a quick and easy process, one that takes just a moment to complete.

to start the registration process and get DraftKings Sportsbook. Make a $5 (or more) first deposit by using any of DraftKings’ safe and secure deposit methods.

Jump into the app and find this offer located on the main menu and in the promos tab.

Opt-in. At the landing page, select any lower-seeded team to win, and make a $4 wager at 64-1 odds.

Be sure to choose wisely, as once you select your team, you cannot alter your pick. All games played during the opening two rounds qualify for this bet $4 to win $256 deal.

The offer is available to players located in states such as Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado and Tennessee (among others).

This is the first year that several of these states can legally take action on the tournament, and more are expected to follow in the next year. It’s possible that DraftKings Sportsbook New York could be up and running this time next year.

DraftKings Sportsbook March Madness Promo: Get 64-1 Odds

Aside from the Super Bowl, the NCAA Tournament is the biggest sports betting event of the year, and DraftKings Sportsbook is rising to the occasion with an outstanding new user promo.

New players who jump into the action can bet any lower-seeded team to knock off a higher-seeded opponent.

In other words, bettors can back a No. 9 seed to upset a No. 8 seed, or lock in a No. 12 seed to beat a No. 5 seed. In fact, it doesn’t even matter what the betting line is, as users could wind up grabbing a lower-seeded favorite to survive and advance.

With competition heavy for new new users and betting dollars among the top apps, sportsbook operators are going big this week with a variety of excellent offers. For a few reasons, this DraftKings Sportsbook promo is one of the strongest overall specials.

First, it requires very minimal commitment. With a $5 deposit, players will be able to score 64-1 odds and grab a $4 wager to win $256. Despite such a modest initial investment, the offer still carries significant upside.

Other NCAA Tournament Promos

DraftKings also offers a variety of additional ways to maximize winnings this weekend and throughout March Madness.

Be sure to check out daily odds boosts, mystery boosts, parlay boosts and several other additional specials in the coming days and weeks.

