Entire Rangers coaching staff placed on protocol; Hartford Wolf Pack coaches will take over.

On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that New York Rangers head coach David Quinn as well as the coaching staff had been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list and would be unavailable for the Rangers’ game on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

This comes just a few days after forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Phillip Di Giuseppe as well as defenseman Adam Fox were placed on the protocol list.

Assistant coaches Greg Brown, Jacques Martin, and David Oliver would be joining Quinn in protocol.

Kris Knoblauch, the head coach of the Rangers’ AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack, would serve as the team’s head coach in Wednesday’s game.

Hartford’s associate head coach Gord Murphy and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury would serve as Knoblauch’s assistant coaches.

It’s unclear how long the Rangers’ coaching staff will remain unavailable, but the hope is that it won’t be for long.

It’s not all bad news for the Rangers, however. Buchnevich and Fox have been taken off the protocol list and will play on Wednesday night. Di Giuseppe is now the sole Rangers player still in protocol.