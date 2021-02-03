The Rangers will become the first NHL team to host a women’s hockey game.

On Wednesday, the New York Rangers announced that they will be hosting a Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) at Madison Square Garden for the first time ever.

The Rangers will be partnering with the PWHPA and Bauer to become the first NHL team in history to accomplish such a feat.

History in the making. On Feb. 28, @TheGarden and #NYR will become the first NHL team to host a @PWHPA game, advancing equity and opportunity. #NGWSD2021 | https://t.co/tm4FBK8y9i pic.twitter.com/ZEqX5wK6Yi — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 3, 2021

A 2021 Secret Dream Gap Tour game will be hosted at the “world’s most famous arena” on Feb. 28th at 7:00 p.m., barring any COVID-19-related postponements or cancellations.

Rangers president John Davidson said, “The talent level of women’s hockey is simply incredible, and the Rangers organization is honored to host this game. We’re excited to play even a small role in helping elevate visibility for the women’s game”.

Jayna Hefford, the PHWPA operations consultant, said, “This is a major milestone for women’s hockey and young girls who aspire to play professional hockey but don’t have the option to make it a career today”.

She noted that “NHL teams are uniquely positioned to elevate women’s hockey to the next level. They bring major brand strength, corporate relationships and access to a fan base”.

This is a major milestone in the advancement and promotion of women’s hockey. The PWHPA was created to advance equity, opportunity, and equality in women’s professional hockey. This tour is important in helping market women’s hockey.

The fact that such a milestone will be achieved in the city of New York and at such a venue as MSG is a significant added bonus.

The goal is for other NHL teams to follow suit and play their part in ensuring their female counterparts gain the exposure they deserve and have access to top-tier resources.

Bravo to the Rangers for taking this step and making such a commendable move.