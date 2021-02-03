Lundqvist is back in New York and provided an update on his recovery from open-heart surgery.

Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is recovering from open-heart surgery and is back in New York.

The 38-year-old goalie underwent the operation one month ago in Cleveland. In a video posted on his personal social media, Lundqvist says that he feels good, has good energy, and is moving around.

I was not sure what to expect the first month after surgery. 4 weeks today and I feel strong, both body and mind filled with positive energy. Recovery is going well💪🏻😎 pic.twitter.com/62V7yGc958 — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) February 3, 2021

Lundqvist, who was drafted by the Rangers in 2000 and spent 15 seasons with the club, was bought out this past offseason before the final year of his deal.

Shortly thereafter, he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals, but later announced he wouldn’t be joining the team this season because of his heart condition.

It’s unclear whether or not Lundqvist will ever return to the ice again; he’ll be 39 in March. However, he himself as well as the hockey world hope to see him back when he’s healthy and have a proper end to his career.

Rangers fans want nothing more than to see “The King” get back on the ice and win a much-deserved Stanley Cup, but we know that that the organization hasn’t seen the last of Lundqvist.

Whenever he does retire from the game, he’ll work with the team in some capacity on a long-term basis.

Here’s to hoping Lundqvist continues to have a successful and speedy recovery.