chiefs bucs betting splits
(Photo by David Euilitt/Getty Images)

Super Bowl 55 between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is approaching, and fans cannot wait to witness Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes go to battle on the biggest stage of the game.

The current Super Bowl betting splits show that action is coming in heavy and bettors are all over certain markets.

At the moment, the Chiefs are favored at FanDuel Sportsbook by 3.0 points and are -174 on the moneyline while Tampa is +146. The total is currently set at over-under 56.5 points.

Bettors will surely go to town on the prop bets though, of which there are dozens to wager on at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Such props include the over-under on different receiving-yard totals, passing-yard totals, as well as whether or not a player will cross the goal line for a touchdown.

Notably, bettors seem to absolutely love the over on Tyreek Hill’s receiving-yard total.

Super Bowl 55 Betting Splits at FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Chiefs -3.0: 84% of handle // 70% of bets
  • Buccaneers +3.0: 16% of handle // 30% of bets

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -174: 54% of handle // 63% of bets
  • Buccaneers +146: 46% of handle // 36% of bets

Total

  • O56.5: 69% of handle // 74% of bets
  • U56.5: 31% of handle // 26% of bets

Super Bowl 55 Prop Betting Splits

Coin Toss

  • Heads: -103 // 49.5% of handle // 45.8% of bets
  • Tails: -103 // 50.5% of handle // 54.2% of bets

Brady and Mahomes Betting Splits

Mahomes Passing TDs

  • O2.5: -136 // 94.2% of handle // 94.3% of bets
  • U2.5: +108 // 5.8% of handle // 5.7% of bets

Brady Passing TDs

  • O2.5: +134 // 97.6% of handle // 97.1% of bets
  • U2.5: -172 // 2.4% of handle // 2.9% of bets

Quarterback To Throw A TD Pass First

  • Patrick Mahomes: -120 // 79.7% of handle // 55.3% of bets
  • Tom Brady: -105 // 20.3% of handle // 44.7% of bets

Any Quarterback To Throw For 400+ Yards

  • Yes: +250 // 93.4% of handle // 90.8% of bets
  • No: -340 // 6.6% of handle // 9.2% of bets

Running Back Splits

Leonard Fournette Rushing Yards

  • O48.5: -110 // 57.5% of handle // 90.6% of bets
  • U48.5: -110 // 42.5% of handle // 9.4% of bets

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rushing Yards

  • O28.5: -115 // 90.3% of handle // 81% of bets
  • U28.5: -105 // 9.7% of handle // 19% of bets

Wide Receiver/Tight End Splits

Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards

  • O92.5: -110 // 99.5% of handle // 97.6% of bets
  • U92.5: -110 // 0.5% of handle // 2.4% of bets

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards

  • O98.5: -110 // 91% of handle // 84.1% of bets
  • U98.5: -110 // 9% of handle // 15.9% of bets

Chris Godwin Receiving Yards

  • O73.5: -110 // 95.2% of handle // 84.7% of bets
  • U73.5: -110 // 4.8% of handle // 15.3% of bets

Touchdown Scorer Props

Anytime Touchdown

Travis Kelce: -170 // 17.4% of handle // 11.1% of bets

  • Tyreek Hill: -165 // 6.6% of handle // 5.9% of bets
  • Darrel Williams: +185 // 4.1% of handle // 2.0% of bets
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +200 // 6.2% of handle // 5.7% of bets
  • Mecole Hardman: +210 // 2.7% of handle // 4.0% of bets
  • Sammy Watkins: +220 // 1.1% of handle // 1.5% of bets
  • Patrick Mahomes: +260 // 10.9% of handle // 12.0% of bets
  • Mike Evans: +110 // 9.1% of handle // 6.0% of bets
  • Leonard Fournette: +125 // 5.6% of handle // 5.8% of bets
  • Chris Godwin: +130 // 1.8% of handle // 2.2% of bets
  • Rob Gronkowski: +220 // 11.5% of handle // 8.1% of bets

First TD Scorer

  • Travis Kelce: +550 // 16% of handle // 13.8% of bets
  • Tyreek Hill: +600 // 12.6% of handle // 10.3% of bets
  • Darrel Williams: +1400 // 2.5% of handle // 3.3% of bets
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1500 // 7.6% of handle // 7.5% of bets
  • Mecole Hardman: +1500 // 3.9% of handle // 7.5% of bets
  • Sammy Watkins: +1500 // 1.6% of handle // 1.9% of bets
  • Patrick Mahomes: +1600 // 9.7% of handle // 8.5% of bets
  • Mike Evans: +950 // 8.9% of handle // 8.5% of bets
  • Leonard Fournette: +1000 // 6.1% of handle // 5.5% of bets
  • Chris Godwin: +1100 // 3.3% of handle // 3.6% of bets
  • Rob Gronkowski: +1500 // 5.5% of handle // 4.9% of bets

Super Bowl MVP Betting Splits

Position of MVP Winner

  • Quarterback: -420 // 5% of handle // 8.9% of bets
  • Wide Receiver: +650 // 34.7% of handle // 23.4% of bets
  • Running Back: +700 // 8.8% of handle // 5.7% of bets
  • Defensive Player: +850 // 37% of handle // 31.0% of bets
  • Tight End: +1000 // 16.9% of handle // 22.2% of bets
  • Punter/Long Snapper: +8000 // 4.5% of handle // 8.9% of bets

Super Bowl MVP

  • Patrick Mahomes: -105 // 20.6% of handle // 8.3% of bets
  • Tom Brady: +200 // 14.3% of handle // 9.4% of bets
  • Tyreek Hill: +1400 // 10.1% of handle // 10.1% of bets
  • Travis Kelce: +1500 // 9.9% of handle // 10.8% of bets
  • Leonard Fournette: +3000 // 2.7% of handle // 3.2% of bets
  • Chris Godwin: +3400 // 0.9% of handle // 1.6% of bets
  • Mike Evans: +3400 // 1.8% of handle // 2.7% of bets
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +3700 // 1.4% of handle // 1.9% of bets
  • Devin White: +5000 // 3.0% of handle // 4.1% of bets

First Half Moneyline

  • Buccaneers +128: 28% of handle // 69% of bets
  • Chiefs -156: 72% of handle // 31% of bets

First Half Spread

  • Buccaneers +2.5: -110 // 89% of handle // 74% of bets
  • Chiefs -2.5: -110 // 11% of handle // 26% of bets

First Scoring Play

  • Chiefs TD: 165 // 12.8% of handle // 9.2% of bets
  • Chiefs FG: +400 // 24.3% of handle // 17.2% of bets
  • Chiefs Safety: +10000 // 12.9% of handle // 24.6% of bets
  • Buccaneers TD: +200 // 11.0% of handle // 7.0% of bets
  • Buccaneers Field Goal: +420 // 27/4% of handle // 20.6% of bets
  • Buccaneers Safety: +10000 // 11.6% of handle // 21.4% of bets

The coin toss prior to kickoff is actually one of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl, and while the margin isn’t too wide, the majority of bettors are still banking on tails to be the outcome.

There’s also a large portion of the handle going towards a quarterback throwing for at least 400 yards, which is certainly possible given the pair of quarterbacks in this game. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 400 or more yards in a game twice this season.

A significant number of bettors additionally believe the Bucs will cover +2.5 in the first half. 89% of the handle and 74% of the bets are going towards that outcome.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab $1,000 in free bets prior to Super Bowl 55 by clicking here.

