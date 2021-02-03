Super Bowl 55 between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is approaching, and fans cannot wait to witness Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes go to battle on the biggest stage of the game.

The current Super Bowl betting splits show that action is coming in heavy and bettors are all over certain markets.

At the moment, the Chiefs are favored at FanDuel Sportsbook by 3.0 points and are -174 on the moneyline while Tampa is +146. The total is currently set at over-under 56.5 points.

Bettors will surely go to town on the prop bets though, of which there are dozens to wager on at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Such props include the over-under on different receiving-yard totals, passing-yard totals, as well as whether or not a player will cross the goal line for a touchdown.

Notably, bettors seem to absolutely love the over on Tyreek Hill’s receiving-yard total.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab $1,000 in free bets prior to Super Bowl 55 by clicking here.

Super Bowl 55 Betting Splits at FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs -3.0: 84% of handle // 70% of bets

Buccaneers +3.0: 16% of handle // 30% of bets

Moneyline

Chiefs -174: 54% of handle // 63% of bets

Buccaneers +146: 46% of handle // 36% of bets

Total

O56.5: 69% of handle // 74% of bets

U56.5: 31% of handle // 26% of bets

Super Bowl 55 Prop Betting Splits

Coin Toss

Heads: -103 // 49.5% of handle // 45.8% of bets

Tails: -103 // 50.5% of handle // 54.2% of bets

Brady and Mahomes Betting Splits

Mahomes Passing TDs

O2.5: -136 // 94.2% of handle // 94.3% of bets

U2.5: +108 // 5.8% of handle // 5.7% of bets

Brady Passing TDs

O2.5: +134 // 97.6% of handle // 97.1% of bets

U2.5: -172 // 2.4% of handle // 2.9% of bets

Quarterback To Throw A TD Pass First

Patrick Mahomes: -120 // 79.7% of handle // 55.3% of bets

Tom Brady: -105 // 20.3% of handle // 44.7% of bets

Any Quarterback To Throw For 400+ Yards

Yes: +250 // 93.4% of handle // 90.8% of bets

No: -340 // 6.6% of handle // 9.2% of bets

Running Back Splits

Leonard Fournette Rushing Yards

O48.5: -110 // 57.5% of handle // 90.6% of bets

U48.5: -110 // 42.5% of handle // 9.4% of bets

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rushing Yards

O28.5: -115 // 90.3% of handle // 81% of bets

U28.5: -105 // 9.7% of handle // 19% of bets

Wide Receiver/Tight End Splits

Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards

O92.5: -110 // 99.5% of handle // 97.6% of bets

U92.5: -110 // 0.5% of handle // 2.4% of bets

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards

O98.5: -110 // 91% of handle // 84.1% of bets

U98.5: -110 // 9% of handle // 15.9% of bets

Chris Godwin Receiving Yards

O73.5: -110 // 95.2% of handle // 84.7% of bets

U73.5: -110 // 4.8% of handle // 15.3% of bets

Touchdown Scorer Props

Anytime Touchdown

Travis Kelce: -170 // 17.4% of handle // 11.1% of bets

Tyreek Hill: -165 // 6.6% of handle // 5.9% of bets

Darrel Williams: +185 // 4.1% of handle // 2.0% of bets

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +200 // 6.2% of handle // 5.7% of bets

Mecole Hardman: +210 // 2.7% of handle // 4.0% of bets

Sammy Watkins: +220 // 1.1% of handle // 1.5% of bets

Patrick Mahomes: +260 // 10.9% of handle // 12.0% of bets

Mike Evans: +110 // 9.1% of handle // 6.0% of bets

Leonard Fournette: +125 // 5.6% of handle // 5.8% of bets

Chris Godwin: +130 // 1.8% of handle // 2.2% of bets

Rob Gronkowski: +220 // 11.5% of handle // 8.1% of bets

First TD Scorer

Travis Kelce: +550 // 16% of handle // 13.8% of bets

Tyreek Hill: +600 // 12.6% of handle // 10.3% of bets

Darrel Williams: +1400 // 2.5% of handle // 3.3% of bets

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1500 // 7.6% of handle // 7.5% of bets

Mecole Hardman: +1500 // 3.9% of handle // 7.5% of bets

Sammy Watkins: +1500 // 1.6% of handle // 1.9% of bets

Patrick Mahomes: +1600 // 9.7% of handle // 8.5% of bets

Mike Evans: +950 // 8.9% of handle // 8.5% of bets

Leonard Fournette: +1000 // 6.1% of handle // 5.5% of bets

Chris Godwin: +1100 // 3.3% of handle // 3.6% of bets

Rob Gronkowski: +1500 // 5.5% of handle // 4.9% of bets

Super Bowl MVP Betting Splits

Position of MVP Winner

Quarterback: -420 // 5% of handle // 8.9% of bets

Wide Receiver: +650 // 34.7% of handle // 23.4% of bets

Running Back: +700 // 8.8% of handle // 5.7% of bets

Defensive Player: +850 // 37% of handle // 31.0% of bets

Tight End: +1000 // 16.9% of handle // 22.2% of bets

Punter/Long Snapper: +8000 // 4.5% of handle // 8.9% of bets

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes: -105 // 20.6% of handle // 8.3% of bets

Tom Brady: +200 // 14.3% of handle // 9.4% of bets

Tyreek Hill: +1400 // 10.1% of handle // 10.1% of bets

Travis Kelce: +1500 // 9.9% of handle // 10.8% of bets

Leonard Fournette: +3000 // 2.7% of handle // 3.2% of bets

Chris Godwin: +3400 // 0.9% of handle // 1.6% of bets

Mike Evans: +3400 // 1.8% of handle // 2.7% of bets

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +3700 // 1.4% of handle // 1.9% of bets

Devin White: +5000 // 3.0% of handle // 4.1% of bets

First Half Moneyline

Buccaneers +128: 28% of handle // 69% of bets

Chiefs -156: 72% of handle // 31% of bets

First Half Spread

Buccaneers +2.5: -110 // 89% of handle // 74% of bets

Chiefs -2.5: -110 // 11% of handle // 26% of bets

First Scoring Play

Chiefs TD: 165 // 12.8% of handle // 9.2% of bets

Chiefs FG: +400 // 24.3% of handle // 17.2% of bets

Chiefs Safety: +10000 // 12.9% of handle // 24.6% of bets

Buccaneers TD: +200 // 11.0% of handle // 7.0% of bets

Buccaneers Field Goal: +420 // 27/4% of handle // 20.6% of bets

Buccaneers Safety: +10000 // 11.6% of handle // 21.4% of bets

The coin toss prior to kickoff is actually one of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl, and while the margin isn’t too wide, the majority of bettors are still banking on tails to be the outcome.

There’s also a large portion of the handle going towards a quarterback throwing for at least 400 yards, which is certainly possible given the pair of quarterbacks in this game. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 400 or more yards in a game twice this season.

A significant number of bettors additionally believe the Bucs will cover +2.5 in the first half. 89% of the handle and 74% of the bets are going towards that outcome.

