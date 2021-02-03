Super Bowl 55 between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is approaching, and fans cannot wait to witness Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes go to battle on the biggest stage of the game.
The current Super Bowl betting splits show that action is coming in heavy and bettors are all over certain markets.
At the moment, the Chiefs are favored at FanDuel Sportsbook by 3.0 points and are -174 on the moneyline while Tampa is +146. The total is currently set at over-under 56.5 points.
Bettors will surely go to town on the prop bets though, of which there are dozens to wager on at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Such props include the over-under on different receiving-yard totals, passing-yard totals, as well as whether or not a player will cross the goal line for a touchdown.
Notably, bettors seem to absolutely love the over on Tyreek Hill’s receiving-yard total.
Super Bowl 55 Betting Splits at FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -3.0: 84% of handle // 70% of bets
- Buccaneers +3.0: 16% of handle // 30% of bets
Moneyline
- Chiefs -174: 54% of handle // 63% of bets
- Buccaneers +146: 46% of handle // 36% of bets
Total
- O56.5: 69% of handle // 74% of bets
- U56.5: 31% of handle // 26% of bets
Super Bowl 55 Prop Betting Splits
Coin Toss
- Heads: -103 // 49.5% of handle // 45.8% of bets
- Tails: -103 // 50.5% of handle // 54.2% of bets
Brady and Mahomes Betting Splits
Mahomes Passing TDs
- O2.5: -136 // 94.2% of handle // 94.3% of bets
- U2.5: +108 // 5.8% of handle // 5.7% of bets
Brady Passing TDs
- O2.5: +134 // 97.6% of handle // 97.1% of bets
- U2.5: -172 // 2.4% of handle // 2.9% of bets
Quarterback To Throw A TD Pass First
- Patrick Mahomes: -120 // 79.7% of handle // 55.3% of bets
- Tom Brady: -105 // 20.3% of handle // 44.7% of bets
Any Quarterback To Throw For 400+ Yards
- Yes: +250 // 93.4% of handle // 90.8% of bets
- No: -340 // 6.6% of handle // 9.2% of bets
Running Back Splits
Leonard Fournette Rushing Yards
- O48.5: -110 // 57.5% of handle // 90.6% of bets
- U48.5: -110 // 42.5% of handle // 9.4% of bets
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rushing Yards
- O28.5: -115 // 90.3% of handle // 81% of bets
- U28.5: -105 // 9.7% of handle // 19% of bets
Wide Receiver/Tight End Splits
Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards
- O92.5: -110 // 99.5% of handle // 97.6% of bets
- U92.5: -110 // 0.5% of handle // 2.4% of bets
Travis Kelce Receiving Yards
- O98.5: -110 // 91% of handle // 84.1% of bets
- U98.5: -110 // 9% of handle // 15.9% of bets
Chris Godwin Receiving Yards
- O73.5: -110 // 95.2% of handle // 84.7% of bets
- U73.5: -110 // 4.8% of handle // 15.3% of bets
Touchdown Scorer Props
Anytime Touchdown
Travis Kelce: -170 // 17.4% of handle // 11.1% of bets
- Tyreek Hill: -165 // 6.6% of handle // 5.9% of bets
- Darrel Williams: +185 // 4.1% of handle // 2.0% of bets
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +200 // 6.2% of handle // 5.7% of bets
- Mecole Hardman: +210 // 2.7% of handle // 4.0% of bets
- Sammy Watkins: +220 // 1.1% of handle // 1.5% of bets
- Patrick Mahomes: +260 // 10.9% of handle // 12.0% of bets
- Mike Evans: +110 // 9.1% of handle // 6.0% of bets
- Leonard Fournette: +125 // 5.6% of handle // 5.8% of bets
- Chris Godwin: +130 // 1.8% of handle // 2.2% of bets
- Rob Gronkowski: +220 // 11.5% of handle // 8.1% of bets
First TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: +550 // 16% of handle // 13.8% of bets
- Tyreek Hill: +600 // 12.6% of handle // 10.3% of bets
- Darrel Williams: +1400 // 2.5% of handle // 3.3% of bets
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1500 // 7.6% of handle // 7.5% of bets
- Mecole Hardman: +1500 // 3.9% of handle // 7.5% of bets
- Sammy Watkins: +1500 // 1.6% of handle // 1.9% of bets
- Patrick Mahomes: +1600 // 9.7% of handle // 8.5% of bets
- Mike Evans: +950 // 8.9% of handle // 8.5% of bets
- Leonard Fournette: +1000 // 6.1% of handle // 5.5% of bets
- Chris Godwin: +1100 // 3.3% of handle // 3.6% of bets
- Rob Gronkowski: +1500 // 5.5% of handle // 4.9% of bets
Super Bowl MVP Betting Splits
Position of MVP Winner
- Quarterback: -420 // 5% of handle // 8.9% of bets
- Wide Receiver: +650 // 34.7% of handle // 23.4% of bets
- Running Back: +700 // 8.8% of handle // 5.7% of bets
- Defensive Player: +850 // 37% of handle // 31.0% of bets
- Tight End: +1000 // 16.9% of handle // 22.2% of bets
- Punter/Long Snapper: +8000 // 4.5% of handle // 8.9% of bets
Super Bowl MVP
- Patrick Mahomes: -105 // 20.6% of handle // 8.3% of bets
- Tom Brady: +200 // 14.3% of handle // 9.4% of bets
- Tyreek Hill: +1400 // 10.1% of handle // 10.1% of bets
- Travis Kelce: +1500 // 9.9% of handle // 10.8% of bets
- Leonard Fournette: +3000 // 2.7% of handle // 3.2% of bets
- Chris Godwin: +3400 // 0.9% of handle // 1.6% of bets
- Mike Evans: +3400 // 1.8% of handle // 2.7% of bets
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +3700 // 1.4% of handle // 1.9% of bets
- Devin White: +5000 // 3.0% of handle // 4.1% of bets
First Half Moneyline
- Buccaneers +128: 28% of handle // 69% of bets
- Chiefs -156: 72% of handle // 31% of bets
First Half Spread
- Buccaneers +2.5: -110 // 89% of handle // 74% of bets
- Chiefs -2.5: -110 // 11% of handle // 26% of bets
First Scoring Play
- Chiefs TD: 165 // 12.8% of handle // 9.2% of bets
- Chiefs FG: +400 // 24.3% of handle // 17.2% of bets
- Chiefs Safety: +10000 // 12.9% of handle // 24.6% of bets
- Buccaneers TD: +200 // 11.0% of handle // 7.0% of bets
- Buccaneers Field Goal: +420 // 27/4% of handle // 20.6% of bets
- Buccaneers Safety: +10000 // 11.6% of handle // 21.4% of bets
The coin toss prior to kickoff is actually one of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl, and while the margin isn’t too wide, the majority of bettors are still banking on tails to be the outcome.
There’s also a large portion of the handle going towards a quarterback throwing for at least 400 yards, which is certainly possible given the pair of quarterbacks in this game. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 400 or more yards in a game twice this season.
A significant number of bettors additionally believe the Bucs will cover +2.5 in the first half. 89% of the handle and 74% of the bets are going towards that outcome.
