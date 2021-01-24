The DraftKings Virginia Sportsbook app is now live and offering several strong promos and bonuses right out of the gate as bettors gear up for a huge day of betting action on the NFL’s two conference championship showdowns.

The DraftKings Virginia app is rolling out a massive slew of huge promos and bonuses to usher in the first football Sunday of legal sports betting in the state.

New players who sign up today can grab 100-1 odds on any team to win outright and a no-brainer double-your-money touchdown bonus if any team scores at least one touchdown today.

Click here to get 100-1 conference championship odds and a no-brainer touchdown bonus at DraftKings Virginia Sportsbook.

DraftKings Virginia now joins the VA sports betting fray just days after the state formally began its sports betting operations. In order to catch up to the competition, DraftKings Virginia is wasting absolutely no time out of the gate with a number of awesome promos and bonuses.

As for why DraftKings Virginia would do this, the answer is quite simple. Virginia is a state with a massive population and a huge sports following. Rival sportsbooks must hit the ground running to promote signups and brand loyalty, which is great news for prospective bettors. That’s because they stand to cash in on a variety of odds boosts, no-brainer specials, and other big bonuses.

DraftKings Virginia Bet $1, Win $100 on NFL Conference Championships

Bettors have spent most of the week sizing up how to play what appear to be two closely matched contests. The Bucs and Packers get things started at Lambeau Field this afternoon and oddsmakers at DraftKings Virginia currently have the Packers hovering as just slightly more than a field goal favorite in this showdown. While some bettors may be inclined to take the point spread out of the equation and roll with the moneyline, doing so can be costly.

Enter the bet $1, win $100 promotion from DraftKings Virginia. With this offer, forget the normal betting market odds and replace them with +10000 odds on any of the four teams to win and advance to Super Bowl 55. It doesn’t matter if you back the favorites like the Packers or Chiefs, or if you roll with the underdog Bucs or Bills. No matter what, a $1 wager pays $100.

These are can’t-miss odds that essentially eliminate the risk while still also providing significant upside.

After bettors lockk in this offer with their first bets, they can also opt-in and grab the other no-brainer deal of the day from DraftKings Virginia, a double-your-money touchdown bonus.

Elite quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers take center stage this afternoon. Oddsmakers expect huge scoring in both games as each contest features totals of over 50 points. If any team scores at least one touchdown, the bet pays. Spoiler alert–this bet is going to hit and it’s likely going to hit in the opening moments of the Bucs-Packers game.

Again, DraftKings knows this bet is likely to win. There’s no catch–just think of it as a $50 welcome bonus to get the ball rolling. With the Super Bowl two weeks away, DraftKings Virginia will continue to roll out a variety of awesome bonuses leading up to the big game.

