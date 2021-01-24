The stakes couldn’t be higher for the NFL’s four remaining teams as two squads will punch their tickets to Super Bowl 55 later today, and the stakes will also be high for bettors at DraftKings Michigan and FanDuel Michigan sportsbooks. Enter some awesome NFL promos.

Bettors at FanDuel Michigan and DraftKings Michigan have the opportunity to score an awesome promo today with wild odds boosts on both NFL conference championship games.

With Michigan legal online sports betting in its first days, Sunday marks the first time that bettors in the state can take advantage of huge NFL bonus money and the best football promos anywhere.

In an effort to attract attention, new users and betting dollars, both FanDuel and DraftKings are coming out of the gates with aggressive promo offers that give new users in Michigan a chance to score big on today’s NFL championship game action.

DraftKings Michigan NFL Promo 100-1 Odds

DraftKings Michigan has an excellent promo that can be utilized on either of today’s matchups.

With this offer, new players can grab 100-1 odds on any team to win. Bettors can sign up to wager just $1 on the Bucs, Packers, Bills or Chiefs to win. If the selected team gets it done, DraftKings Michigan will issue $100 within 24 hours of the game’s completion.

DraftKings Michigan also offers several other ways to win today.

Beyond player and game prop odds boosts, look for a pair of additional profit boosts. The first is a 50% live in-game boost that can be applied during either game. For instance, if a bettor places a wager that would typically return a $100 profit, that bet would now return a $150 profit.

The other boost is a parlay boost which can be applied to multi-leg bets across one or multiple games.

FanDuel Michigan Sportsbook NFL Promo

Similarly, if you’re looking to jump into the betting action on either of today’s games featuring the Bucs-Packers or Bills-Chiefs, then FanDuel Michigan Sportsbook has a great offer worth checking out. All new players can lock in any of the four remaining teams at 25-1 odds. Take the standard point spreads and moneylines out of the equation and simply replace them with +2500 odds on any team to advance to Super Bowl 55 in two weeks.

It’s worth noting that while 25-1 odds aren’t as good as 100-1 odds, the FanDuel Michigan offer does present slightly more upside because it can pay out as much $125.

Here’s how to get involved:

to sign up. Enter some basic registration information.

Select a deposit method. A $10 deposit will activate this odds boosts.

Grab the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The +2500 odds will be the featured market and also exist where the normal game odds typically live.

While FanDuel Michigan players can score these odds, this special is also available in all other states where FanDuel is live.

Notably, FanDuel Michigan offers plenty of addition game and player props odds boosts that enhance payouts. Be sure to check those out in each individual game market or through the odds boosts menu.

