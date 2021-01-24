BetMGM Michigan Sportsbook is ready for the first weekend of NFL betting in the state following its launch last week and the timing couldn’t be better.

BetMGM Michigan has a full $500 first deposit match ahead of today’s NFC and AFC Championship Games, as well as a variety of other boosts and player promos.

The action kicks off this afternoon at Lambeau Field when the Packers host the Buccaneers in the NFC title game. Legacies are on the line as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady square off in what figures to be an epic battle between two of the game’s all-time great signal-callers. In addition to standard game markets, BetMGM Michigan has a variety of Bucs-Packers props to wager on (more on that in a minute).

That contest is followed by the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills. BetMGM Michigan has Kansas City as a slight favorite to make a return trip to the Super Bowl, but Josh Allen and the Bills have other plans.

BetMGM Michigan NFL Promo Bonus

Those who register between now and kickoff between the Bills and Chiefs have the opportunity to grab a full first deposit match of up to $500 from BetMGM Michigan. This bonus cash requires a simple one-time play through requirement, meaning when wagered and won with, the money can then be withdrawn.

Beyond this bonus, there are plenty of other ways to win. BetMGM Michigan offers a boost on Josh Allen to record 3+ passing touchdowns (boosted from +120 to +160). Given the game total sits as high as 54 points, oddsmakers expect a shootout.

There are also a variety of custom game parlays available:

Aaron Jones and Darrel Williams both to rush for 50+ yards (+225).

Packers and Chiefs to win (+140)

Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and Robert Tonyan to each record 4+ receptions (+425).

Bucs and Bills both to win (+550)

BetMGM Michigan Conference Championship Game Props

Some of the NFC title game’s best prop bets include:

Brady over/under 288.5 yards passing

Rodgers over/under 290.5 yards passing

A. Jones over/under 23.5 receiving yards

Gronkowski over/under 28.5 receiving yards

Rodgers over/under 10.5 rushing yards

R. Jones over/under 35.5 rushing yards

BetMGM Michigan also allows for single-game parlays and offers a variety of specialized single-game prop parlay options, providing bettors with dozens of ways to wager on this high-stakes matchup.

