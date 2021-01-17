The Browns enter Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday afternoon for their AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Chiefs, and boy are they coming off a massive win. In their first playoff game in 18 years, the Browns stunned the division-rival Steelers 48-37 in the Wild Card Round last week.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are taking part in their first playoff game of the season. Given they earned the top seed in the conference, the Chiefs received the prestigious first-round bye and were off last week.

Let’s take a look at some of the top player prop bets for Sunday’s Browns-Chiefs playoff matchup.

Browns vs. Chiefs Props

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 9.5-point home favorites (they were previously -10.0) and -455 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +360. The total is set to over-under 57.0.

The Chiefs have won outright in 21 of their last 22 games as favorites but have failed to cover in seven of their last eight.

And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets are what really makes this AFC Divisional Round matchup intriguing.

Kareem Hunt over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-110, FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Kansas City run defense isn’t superb, and if the Browns were smart, they’d run the ball a significant number of times in order to construct long drives, take the pressure off Baker Mayfield, and keep superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field.

Each of these potential scenarios should lead to Kareem Hunt racking up at least 33 yards on the ground. It’s something he’s done every game this season except for three, so to be honest, putting his projected rushing-yard total at over-under 32.5 is quite disrespectful.

Last week against the Steelers in the Wild Card round, Hunt rushed for 48 yards on just eight carries (six yards per carry). The only reason he wouldn’t surpass the above total is if he didn’t notch a noteworthy number of carries in favor of Nick Chubb, but as stated before, the Browns would be smart to run the ball, so expect them to utilize either of their two talented backs.

Hunt just needs one big run to gain a decent chunk of the total and he’s certainly bound to do that against a Chiefs defense that allowed 122.1 average rushing yards during the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes over 321.5 Passing Yards (-110, BetMGM)

Sure, throwing the ball in January in Kansas City may be tough.

However, this is Patrick Mahomes we’re talking about — one of the league’s top quarterbacks. We’re also talking about a slate of talented weapons including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Not to mention, the Browns secondary allowed Ben Roethlisberger to throw for 501 yards and four touchdowns just last week — two putrid marks on Cleveland’s end.

Mahomes shouldn’t have that difficult of a time surpassing 321.5 passing yards, and I truly believe he’ll be able to gain a significant portion of that total in the first half.

The fourth-year quarterback has exceeded 321.5 passing yards seven different times this season. Against a Cleveland secondary that isn’t exactly red hot, I don’t think it’ll be that strenuous of a task.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Anytime TD Scorer (+120, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Given the strength of this powerful Chiefs offense, Kansas City should find itself down near the goal line a number of times in this game. And when the Chiefs do just that, expect them to look to rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who should be able to use his 207-pound frame to cross the goal line.

The first-year player only notched five touchdowns on the year, but given the value (+120) and how the Browns averaged one rushing touchdown allowed per game in the regular season, this should be a decent play to make.

