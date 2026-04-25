ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

For new theScore Bet customers, Knicks vs. Hawks presents a prime opportunity to utilize ESPN BET promo code ELITE. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but the $1,000 first bet reset is still available. Activate this offer by clicking here.

Although players can apply this $1,000 first bet reset to any game in any sport, we expect to see a lot of interest in Knicks-Hawks. New York is in danger of falling behind 3-1 and flaming out of the playoffs early. New players on theScore Bet will have tons of different ways to get in on the NBA action.

ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE Unlocks $1,000 Offer

Getting started with theScore Bet is a quick and straightforward process. Before tip-off between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, here is everything you need to know about claiming your sign-up bonus before placing your first wager.

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 25, 2026

You can place your first cash wager on any market or game available, and if that wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any lesser amount and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. If your first bet happens to lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the wager settles, distributed as five separate bonus bets each valued at 20% of your eligible stake. These bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt.

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Preview, Odds

Before using your welcome bonus, it is essential to review the current betting markets. Here are the primary odds for the matchup:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (-130) | Atlanta Hawks (+110)

New York Knicks (-130) | Atlanta Hawks (+110) Spread: New York Knicks -1.5 (-120) | Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (+100)

New York Knicks -1.5 (-120) | Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (+100) Total: 215.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Following a Game 2 collapse and a missed opportunity to steal Game 3, the Knicks are desperate for a win. The Hawks do hold slight shooting efficiency advantages, hitting 46.1% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range compared to the Knicks’ 45.0% overall and 35.1% from deep. However, New York’s superior rebounding and overall offensive metrics make them the narrow road favorite in this crucial matchup.

The Knicks have not won a series from behind since 2000. It would be a massive step forward for this current Jalen Brunson-led group to end that streak. However, Atlanta looks like a team with the perfect mix of youth and experience. If nothing else, we expect to see a close game.

How to Get Started With ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE

Securing your sign-up bonus ahead of the April 25 postseason clash between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks is a seamless process. To get started, follow these simple steps. Create and register an account with standard personal information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)Enter the promo code ELITE to qualify for this new-user offer.

Whether you choose to back the hometown Hawks, the visiting Knicks, or target a specific player prop, placing this initial cash bet officially activates your $1,000 Bet Reset. If your first wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.