The Bills and Ravens will meet in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship Game. There are plenty of ways to win and wager at legal online sportsbooks on what figures to be a heavily-bet contest.

With plenty of betting markets available, let’s take a look at some of the best Ravens vs. Bills prop picks and bets.

Ravens vs. Bills Props

Here is the current line on Bills vs. Ravens at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Baltimore Ravens +2.5 (-118) // +125 // O 49.5 (-107)

Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-104) // -143// U 49.5 (-113)

Although online sports betting is not legal in New York for members of Bills Mafia yet, you can grab these odds in New Jersey. Here are our favorite player props of the week on Bills vs. Ravens.

Lamar Jackson O 76.5 Rush Yards (-112) + Josh Allen O 39.5 Rush Yards (-118)

You can grab these as individual bets or combine them on a FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlay. Either way, going with the over on rushing yards for quarterbacks is a smart move in the playoffs. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson both hit on their overs last week. With both teams looking to control the clock, expect to see plenty of designed rushes for these two.

Jackson’s running ability is the straw that stirs the drink for the Baltimore offense. If he doesn’t hit the over, Baltimore is going to have a tough time beating Buffalo on the road. The Bills don’t focus on running the ball with Allen quite as much, but he can break loose for big runs.

Jordan Poyer O 6.5 Assists+Tackles (-125)

This is the biggest lock of the week and you can find it over at BetMGM Sportsbook. Jordan Poyer recorded seven or more assists+tackles in 12 of his 17 games so far this year. With Baltimore’s rush-heavy offense, expect Poyer to be key in stopping Lamar Jackson once he makes it to the second level of the defense.

Poyer was snubbed from the Pro Bowl, but he has an opportunity to prove himself in these playoffs. If this Bills defense is going to keep Jackson and the Ravens in check, Poyer is going to have to have a big game. Look for the defensive back to have his name called early and often on Saturday.

Stefon Diggs First Touchdown Scorer (+850)

There is good value on Stefon Diggs with this play. He is listed at +850 on first/last score on DraftKings Sportsbook. His chemistry with Josh Allen helped him rack up eight touchdown receptions during the regular season and he already has one in the playoffs.

For bettors who aren’t confident enough to throw down on Diggs scoring the first touchdown, he is listed at +110 to score a touchdown at any time or +550 to score multiple touchdowns. However, it’s worth noting that the All-Pro wide receiver only scored multiple touchdowns in one game.

Diggs has yet to score the first touchdown in a game this season, but this could be the week he finally breaks through early. There are some solid options on the board for Diggs.

