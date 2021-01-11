FanDuel Sportsbook is offering an intriguing deal for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State.

If you register and create an account, you’ll be able to grab 25-1 odds on either Alabama or Ohio State to win outright. It’s a great deal for what should be a sensational matchup in the college football season finale.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 25-1 odds on either Alabama or Ohio State to win

25-1 Odds on Alabama or Ohio State to Win at FanDuel Sportsbook

This promotional deal from FanDuel Sportsbook is incredibly simple. Just bet a maximum of $5 on either Alabama or Ohio State to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, and if the bet hits, you’ll receive a $125 payout.

Qualifying bets must be the first wager made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a max of $5. No opt-in is required and you cannot combine this offer with any other new-user deal that FanDuel Sportsbook may provide.

The offer is exclusively in-app, so you’ll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your mobile device.

How to Grab 25-1 Odds on Alabama or Ohio State to Win at FanDuel Sportsbook

Here are the steps you must follow to grab these 25-1 odds.

Register and create a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your account using any of the available methods. If you registered via desktop or a mobile web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.), you’ll be instructed to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to participate in this opportunity. The new 25-1 odds will then be located where the original moneyline odds existed. They will also be the top market offered after signing into the app. Bet a maximum of $5 on either Alabama or Ohio State to win and confirm/verify your bet. If the bet hits, you’ll receive up to $125 courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

Alabama-Ohio State Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

At the moment, Alabama is an 8.5-point favorite and -310 on the moneyline. Ohio State is +240 on the moneyline and the total is set at 74.5 points.

With the normal odds, a $5 bet on Alabama would net you a profit of $1.61, if the bet were to hit. The same wager would net you $12 in profits if you were to bet on Ohio State. But with the new 25-1 odds, you’d earn $125 instead, so there is obvious substantial value with this special.

This is a pretty solid deal from FanDuel Sportsbook, but you’ll need to register, make an initial deposit, and place your max wager of $5 before Monday night’s kickoff (around 8:00 p.m. ET).

