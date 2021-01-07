As the NHL Regular Season soon gets underway, most sportsbooks in the U.S have released their numbers for Season Point Totals.

Below is a closer look at the 2020-2021 NHL season point totals for every team.

There is some slight variance with a few teams between the different books, including DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, with a few spots missing teams from their board, but none of the changes are related to any major injury or team news.

2021 NHL Season Point Totals

Here’s the Full List of Point Totals from both shops, listed by team, updated as of January 7th, 2021.

Anaheim Ducks

FanDuel:51.5

BetMGM:51.5

DraftKings:50.5

PointsBet:N/A

BetRivers:50.5

Arizona Coyotes

FanDuel:56.5

BetMGM:57.5

DraftKings:52.5

PointsBet:58.5

BetRivers:56.5

Boston Bruins

FanDuel:73.5

BetMGM:72.5

DraftKings:73.5

PointsBet:68.5

BetRivers:73.5

Buffalo Sabres

FanDuel:54.5

BetMGM:55.5

DraftKings:54.5

PointsBet:55.5

BetRivers:54.5

Calgary Flames

FanDuel:62.5

BetMGM:62.5

DraftKings:64.5

PointsBet:63.5

BetRivers:64.5

Carolina Hurricanes

FanDuel:71.5

BetMGM:72.5

DraftKings:72.5

PointsBet:70.5

BetRivers:72.5

Chicago Blackhawks

FanDuel:48.5

BetMGM:47.5

DraftKings:47.5

PointsBet:51

BetRivers:47.5

Colorado Avalanche

FanDuel:76.5

BetMGM:78.5

DraftKings:79.5

PointsBet:76.5

BetRivers:79.5

Columbus Blue Jackets

FanDuel:63.5

BetMGM:63.5

DraftKings:62.5

PointsBet:63.5

BetRivers:62.5

Dallas Stars

FanDuel:68.5

BetMGM:67.5

DraftKings:65.5

PointsBet:65.5

BetRivers:65.5

Detroit Red Wings

FanDuel:42.5

BetMGM:43.5

DraftKings:42.5

PointsBet:44.5

BetRivers:42.5

Edmonton Oilers

FanDuel:65.5

BetMGM:67.5

DraftKings:66.5

PointsBet:64.5

BetRivers:66.5

Florida Panthers

FanDuel:60.5

BetMGM:57.5

DraftKings:57.5

PointsBet:61.5

BetRivers:57.5

Los Angeles Kings

FanDuel:48.5

BetMGM:47.5

DraftKings:46.5

PointsBet:50.5

BetRivers:46.5

Minnesota Wild

FanDuel:57.5

BetMGM:58.5

DraftKings:59.5

PointsBet:61.5

BetRivers:59.5

Montreal Canadiens

FanDuel:67.5

BetMGM:66.5

DraftKings:66.5

PointsBet:65.5

BetRivers:66.5

Nashville Predators

FanDuel:61.5

BetMGM:65.5

DraftKings:63.5

PointsBet:66.5

BetRivers:63.5

New Jersey Devils

FanDuel:53.5

BetMGM:52.5

DraftKings:54.5

PointsBet:51.5

BetRivers:54.5

New York Islanders

FanDuel:63.5

BetMGM:63.5

DraftKings:61.5

PointsBet:63.5

BetRivers:61.5

New York Rangers

FanDuel:57.5

BetMGM:60.5

DraftKings:61.5

PointsBet:63

BetRivers:61.5

Ottawa Senators

FanDuel:43.5

BetMGM:46.5

DraftKings:46.5

PointsBet:50.5

BetRivers:46.5

Philadelphia Flyers

FanDuel:67.5

BetMGM:69.5

DraftKings:67.5

PointsBet:67.5

BetRivers:67.5

Pittsburgh Penguins

FanDuel:69.5

BetMGM:67.5

DraftKings:67.5

PointsBet:67.5

BetRivers:67.5

St. Louis Blues

FanDuel:71.5

BetMGM:70.5

DraftKings:71.5

PointsBet:71.5

BetRivers:71.5

San Jose Sharks

FanDuel:51.5

BetMGM:52.5

DraftKings:51.5

PointsBet:51.5

BetRivers:51.5

Tampa Bay Lightning

FanDuel:76.5

BetMGM:75.5

DraftKings:76.5

PointsBet:76.5

BetRivers:76.5

Toronto Maple Leafs

FanDuel:71.5

BetMGM:72.5

DraftKings:72.5

PointsBet:72.5

BetRivers:72.5

Vancouver Canucks

FanDuel:62.5

BetMGM:63.5

DraftKings:60.5

PointsBet:60.5

BetRivers:60.5

Vegas Golden Knights

FanDuel:75.5

BetMGM:77.5

DraftKings:78.5

PointsBet:78.5

BetRivers:78.5

Washington Capitals

FanDuel:64.5

BetMGM:64.5

DraftKings:68.5

PointsBet:68.5

BetRivers:68.5

Winnipeg Jets

FanDuel:60.5

BetMGM:60.5

DraftKings:60.5

PointsBet:60.5

BetRivers:60.5

Big Value on Resurgent Rangers

The New York Rangers were one of the hottest clubs in the NHL during the last 2 months of the NHL Regular Season before the COVID pandemic forced the shutdown of operations in March.

The Blueshirts were 19-17-4 when the calendar flipped to 2020, and thanks to the offensive firepower provided by Hart Trophy finalist Artemi Panarin (32g, 95pts), along with forwards Mika Zibanejad (41g, 75pts) and Chris Kreider (24g, 45pts) and the stellar goaltending of rookie Igor Shesterkin (10-2, 2.52G.A.A; .932 Sv%), New York went on a 18-10-1 run that was solid enough to qualify them for the expanded Playoffs when play resumed in August.

Unfortunately, injuries to the aforementioned Shesterkin, kept him out of the opening round series versus Carolina, who swept the 3-game slate. Despite reaching the postseason, the Rangers were able to win the Draft Lottery, acquiring the #1 Overall Pick, which they used to pick speedy winger Alexis Lafreniere from Rimouski in the QMJHL.

The 19-year old phenom posted back-to-back 100+ point campaigns in the “Q” and will get to prove his worth on the big state in the World’s Most Famous Arena this Winter. This Blueshirts squad is loaded offensively, and now with a sturdy goaltending tandem of Shesterkin & Alexandar Georgiev (17-14-2, 3.04 G.A.A; .910 Sv%), the only question mark with this club is on the Blue Line.

The Rangers were near the bottom of the league in Shots allowed & Goals allowed. With young defensemen like Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren & Tony DeAngelo getting more experience, I feel the Rangers will be near the top of this monstrous Eastern Division in 2021.

