The Islanders and Rangers will kick things off on Jan. 14th at 7 p.m., while the Devils host the Bruins at the same time.

On Monday, the NHL released the start times of every regular season game of the 2021 season.

The New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers will all begin their seasons at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14th: the Islanders and Rangers will face each other in a rivalry game while the Devils will host the Boston Bruins.

The vast majority of games will begin at 7 p.m. Here are the exceptions for the three teams:

Devils:

Vs. Boston Sat., Jan. 16th, 1 p.m.

At Buffalo Sabres Sat. & Sun., Jan. 30th and 31st, 1 p.m.

Vs. Rangers Sat., Feb. 6th, 1 p.m.

Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Tues., Feb. 9th, 6 p.m.

Vs. Buffalo Sat., Feb. 20th, 12:30 p.m.

Vs. Washington Capitals Sat., Feb. 27th, 1 p.m.

At Washington Sun., Mar. 7th, 5 p.m.

Vs. Pittsburgh Sun., Mar. 21st , 1 p.m.

At Boston Sun., Mar. 28th, 5:30 p.m.

Vs. Washington Sun., Apr. 4th, 3 p.m.

At Rangers Sat., Apr. 17th, 12:30 p.m.

Vs. Rangers Sun., Apr. 18th, 3 p.m.

At Pittsburgh Sat., Apr. 24th, 12:30 p.m.

Islanders:

Vs. Boston Mon., Jan. 18th, 5 p.m.

Vs. Buffalo Tues., Feb. 2nd, 6 p.m.

Vs. Pittsburgh Sun., Feb. 28th, 5 p.m.

Vs. Buffalo Sun., Mar. 7th, 12 p.m.

At Boston Sat., Mar. 27th, 1 p.m.

At Philadelphia Flyers Sun., Apr. 18th, 6:30 p.m.

At Philadelphia Sun., Apr. 25th, 6 p.m.

Rangers:

At New Jersey Sat., Feb. 6th, 1 p.m.

At Washington Sun., Feb. 21st, 5 p.m.

Vs. Boston Sun., Feb. 28th, 12 p.m.

At Pittsburgh Sun., Mar. 7th, 7:30 p.m.

At Pittsburgh Tues., Mar. 9th, 6 p.m.

At Boston Sat., Mar. 13th, 1 p.m.

Vs. Philadelphia Wed., Mar. 17th, 7:30 p.m.

At Philadelphia Sat., Mar. 27th, 1 p.m.

At Washington Sun., Mar. 28th, 12 p.m.

Vs. New Jersey Sat., Apr. 17th, 12:30 p.m.

At New Jersey Sun., Apr. 18th, 3 p.m.

Vs. Buffalo Sun., Apr. 25th, 6 p.m.

With the division realignment, all three teams have found themselves in the East Division and will be facing each other a total of six times throughout the regular season. For Devils, Islanders, and Rangers fans, Jan. 14th can’t come soon enough.