Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Cowboys line and odds.

The Giants enter this Week 17 matchup as 2.5-point home underdogs and are +117 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are -141. The total is currently set to over-under 46.0.

The Giants are on a three-game losing streak, most recently coming up short against the Ravens in Week 16. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are red hot, having won three straight games. This includes a Week 16 victory over the Eagles that knocked Philly out of postseason contention.

Giants vs. Cowboys Week 17 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Cowboys odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants open as 2.5-point home underdogs, a fairly reasonable spread.

The Cowboys are red hot while the Giants simply aren’t. Big Blue is on a three-game losing streak and playing from behind in the division. The offense has scored just 26 combined points over the last trio of weeks while the defense can’t get any consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Regardless, it’s crazy to see the Giants still alive for a playoff spot heading into the final week of the regular season, even if they’ve only won five games up to this point.

The Giants are 8-7 against the spread this year while the Cowboys are 5-10. Dallas has also covered the spread in four of its last five meetings with the Giants, dating back to Week 2 of 2018. The Giants covered +7.5 in their Week 5 loss to Dallas earlier this season.

Moneyline

The moneyline currently portrays Giants +117, Cowboys -141.

While it’s not a widespread line whatsoever, oddsmakers still believe the Cowboys possess a better chance at winning this game outright. And who could blame them?

The Cowboys employ the better offense in this matchup, and if that unit does just enough against the Giants defense, Big Blue’s offensive group may not be able to catch up (given its putrid state).

The Giants are 5-10 outright this season and 2-5 at home, while the Cowboys are 6-9 outright and 2-5 on the road. The Cowboys are also 3-4 when favored, with the Giants currently 3-10 when entering as underdogs.

For what it’s worth, Dallas has won outright in each of its last seven meetings with the Giants, dating back to Week 1 of the 2017 campaign.

Total

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the total to over-under 46.0.

It’s an understandable mark, given how this is a game featuring both a weak Giants offense and fairly strong Giants defense. Oddsmakers usually set a low total for Big Blue’s matchups, so this isn’t all that surprising.

The Giants are 31st in the NFL with 17.1 points per game while their defense is 11th with 22.5 points allowed per game.

The over has hit in three of the Giants’ 15 games this year (3-11-1) and in nine of the Cowboys’ 15 games (9-6). New York possesses an average total of 39.7 and Dallas possesses one of 55.1.

In four of the last five meetings between these two division rivals, the over has hit.

Giants vs. Cowboys Prop Bets

As of Monday, no team or player prop bets have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook but should be revealed later in the week. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +1300

No: -5000

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -125

Even: -105

Check back to see player and game props on:

passing yard totals

rushing yard totals

receiving yard totals

anytime touchdown scorers

first touchdown scorer

Giants Playoff Odds

The Giants are now in third place in the NFC East after three consecutive losses.

They currently possess the third-highest odds to win the division at +300 while Washington is favored at -106 and Dallas is second at +210. The Eagles were eliminated from postseason contention following a Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

