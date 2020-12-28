It’s amazing the increase in confidence a new owner can bring to a fanbase.

That’s exactly what’s occurring in Queens at the moment.

Steve Cohen is now the owner of the Mets. He not only brings a fat wallet to the organization, but additionally puts the issues from the Wilpon administration in the rearview.

And because of all that, bettors love the Mets to win the World Series as early as next October, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 World Series Splits Handle Rank Team Odds % of Handle % of Bets 1 NY Mets +1400 29% 12% 2 CHI White Sox +1300 27% 18% 3 LA Dodgers +400 9% 18% 4 NY Yankees +550 8% 13% 5 ATL Braves +1000 7% 7% 6 SD Padres +1100 6% 8% 7 MIL Brewers +4500 3% 1% 8 BOS Red Sox +5000 2% 3% 9 CHI Cubs +2500 1% 2% 10 WAS Nationals +3500 1% 2% Provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

The Mets carry the highest percentage of the handle at 29%, while the next highest is 27% courtesy of the White Sox. However, the Amazins carry just the fourth-highest percentage of bets placed — 12%. The White Sox (18%), Dodgers (18%), and Yankees (13%) are all superior to them in those regards.

The Dodgers currently possess the best odds to win their second consecutive Fall Classic at +400.

Despite the Mets’ disappointing 2020 campaign, there’s a real chance they could be one of the top teams in the National League in 2021. With Cohen now in office, they’ve already signed James McCann and could be in play for George Springer, DJ LeMahieu, and/or star right-hander Trevor Bauer.

Any of those guys playing alongside Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, as well as 2019 All-Star Jeff McNeil would make for an upbeat roster that could produce each and every night.

Robinson Cano is suspended for the season due to PEDs, but the Mets could have a rising star in the infield in Andres Gimenez, who hit .263 with 12 RBIs in 49 games during this year’s pandemic-impacted 60-game season.

Regardless of who plays where, the Mets should enter this upcoming season with more talent, poise, and motivation than they previously employed, which would obviously help them towards the ultimate goal: their third World Series title.

Bet the Mets to win the 2021 World Series (+1400) at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

