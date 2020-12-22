With the NHL looking for revenue in new places this season, the New Jersey Devils will don Prudential logos on their helmets.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Jersey Devils became the first NHL club to reveal a sponsor’s logo will appear on their helmets during the 2020-21 season.

We’re proud to be the first @NHL club to have brand placement on our helmets. Proud to Rock with @Prudential, home and away. pic.twitter.com/e1WhZ1ZG33 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 22, 2020

A report from Sports Business Journal last week indicated NHL governors were discussing helmet placement for ads as a make-whole for naming rights sponsors and founding-level type partners because of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

The naming rights of the Devils’ home arena have been held by Prudential Financial since 2007.

From the team’s release:

“For as long as we have called Newark home, Prudential Financial has been with us every step of the way,” said New Jersey Devils President Jake Reynolds. “Over a decade later, with our Prudential Center and their headquarters based in our shared home city, Prudential Financial was our first and only call when such a significant opportunity for brand placement and association was made available by the NHL. For our shared values, commitment to our fans, community, youth education and programming and so much more, Prudential was a natural partner whose esteemed brand we are proud to see alongside our own for this special 2020-21 season opportunity. We look forward to taking to the ice once again alongside Prudential for this highly anticipated season of Devils hockey.”

The Devils beat the Washington Capitals to the right to be the first to place a sponsor brand on their helmets by 11 minutes on Twitter. Washington will replace the team logo with a Capital One logo this season.

The @CapitalOne helmet will be worn for home and away games, as well as during playoffs and practices throughout the season. The 2.25’’ x 3.75’’ Capital One decal will be positioned on the left and right sides of the helmet.https://t.co/CWgaSNDsaF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 22, 2020

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW