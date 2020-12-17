BetMGM Sportsbook is launching in Pennsylvania and they are making a big splash with a “Decade of Black and Gold.” New users who sign up with BetMGM Pennsylvania will be entered into a contest where the grand prize is 10 years of Pittsburgh Steelers season tickets with VIP access.

What’s the catch? There is none. All you need to do is sign up with BetMGM Pennsylvania and you will be automatically entered into the random drawing. There is no purchase or payment necessary to enter the contest. All you need to do is be a resident of Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

Sign up with BetMGM Pennsylvania HERE to enter the “Decade of Black and Gold” contest and win 10 years of Steelers season tickets and VIP access.

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP

RISK-FREE SIGNUP BONUS$500RISK-FREE BET NOW

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Pennsylvania

So, now that BetMGM Sportsbook is launching in Pennsylvania, how do you go about signing up? The entire process takes minutes and once you are signed up and opt-in to the “Decade of Black and Gold” contest, you are eligible to win Steelers season tickets for the next 10 years.

You can sign up via the BetMGM Sportsbook website or app by clicking here.

There is no purchase necessary to enter this contest.

Most users who sign up will make an initial deposit so they can begin placing wagers. Again, this is not required to qualify for the “Decade of Black and Gold” contest, but BetMGM Sportsbook will provide a 100% match initial deposits up to $1,000 for new users.

BetMGM’s “Decade Of Black And Gold” Rules

This contest is one of the most exciting new user promos we’ve seen and this partnership with the Steelers provides Pennsylvania bettors with a massive incentive to sign up. The Steelers are among the best franchises in the NFL and they should be good for a very, very long time. Take a chance at grabbing season tickets for free with this incredible offer.

Here are the rules and regulations for BetMGM Pennsylvania’s “Decade of Black and Gold” contest:

Eligibility: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Residents must be located within state lines when signing up. Sponsor: BetMGM is partnering up with the Steelers to sponsor this contest. Timing: Sweepstakes begins on December 11, 2020, and ends on January 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. How To Enter: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Follow instructions to “opt-in” to the sweepstakes upon sign up. Participants can re-enter the contest once per day for a maximum of 52 entries. Winner Selection: A winner will be chosen within 72 hours of the close of the entry period. Three entries will be selected each week to win a piece of Steelers autographed merchandise.

So, what are you waiting for? BetMGM Pennsylvania is giving football fans the opportunity of a lifetime. All you have to do is register with BetMGM Sportsbook and you will have the chance to win 10 years worth of Steelers season tickets with VIP access.

Sign up with BetMGM Pennsylvania HERE to enter the “Decade of Black and Gold” contest and win 10 years of Steelers season tickets and VIP access.

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP

RISK-FREE SIGNUP BONUS$500RISK-FREE BET NOW