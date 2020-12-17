DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a lights-out offer ahead of the start of the 2020-21 NBA regular season’s opening night.

Both new and existing users can participate in the “Sleigh the Spread NBA No Brainer” and double their money on a +75 spread for either the Nets-Warriors matchup or the Lakers-Clippers matchup.

Get started with DraftKings Sportsbook and jump on this NBA welcome back offer here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

The setup is simple. Simply pick one of the four teams to win (or not lose by 76 points), and you can double your winnings courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s better way to kick off the NBA regular season than with this promo, which in our view, is the best NBA promo across various legal betting markets.

Double your Money for NBA Opening Night at DraftKings Sportsbook

If you’ve yet to register with DraftKings Sportsbook, there are a few steps to follow in order to take advantage of this deal.

Register and create a DraftKings Sportsbook account — a quick and easy process to complete. Get started by clicking right here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook. Visit the landing page from the Sportsbook Promos page and choose either the Nets, Warriors, Lakers, or Clippers by clicking “CHOOSE NOW” next to the team name. You can’t change your boosted team after clicking “CHOOSE NOW.” If you’re not immediately redirected to the promo, select “DK Promotions” under “A-Z Sports” and then select the “NBA Tip Off” market. You’ll then be issued a single-use odds boost that you can use for the spread to be boosted to +75 (boosted price +100). Apply the boost to the team of your choice by adding that team’s spread to your betslip and applying the boost. This first bet with the boost will act as your qualifying bet.

Your qualifying bet is your first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $50. You need to have registered and made an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account in order to participate in this deal.

The promotion excludes live bets, parlays, cash-out bets, free bets, and voided bets, and cannot be combined with any other offer that DraftKings Sportsbook may provide.

You must be at least 21 years of age and located in either Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

The Odds for Nets-Warriors and Lakers-Clippers on DraftKings Sportsbook

At the moment, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets as 5.5-point home favorites over the Warriors and the Lakers as 2.0-point home favorites over the Clippers, confirming that oddsmakers believe either game will be fairly close.

With that said, it’s evident any of these teams will cover a 75-point spread, making this promotional deal a lock.

In the last five meetings between the Nets and Warriors (an opening-night matchup that pits Nets superstar Kevin Durant against his former team), the average margin of victory is 16.6, with the most-recent 41-point win for the Nets in February acting as an outlier.

As far as the last five meetings between the Lakers and Clippers are concerned, the average margin of victory is 6.2.

Ultimately, this deal is designed to win and help new sportsbook bettors build their bankrolls as a new NBA season kicks off.

Participate in the “Sleigh the Spread NBA No Brainer” and double your money on opening night with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

