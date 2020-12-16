FanDuel Sportsbook has been running a series of awesome boosts on select NFL games in recent weeks, and while it is rolling out another one ahead of Week 15, this offer has a new twist.

Previously, bettors have been able to back teams to win at boosted odds, but FanDuel’s Week 15 promo gives bettors the chance to grab a player prop at no-brainer prices.

New users have the opportunity to grab an odds boost of +1500 on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throwing at least one touchdown pass in Thursday night’s matchup with the Raiders.

Click here to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab the +1500 Herbert TD boost.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

This offer requires just a $5 bet with the chance of earning a $75 profit — a huge boost that gives bettors the chance to build their bankrolls heading into a monster weekend of football action.

Get +1500 Odds on a Herbert TD at FanDuel Sportsbook

This promo deal is as good as it gets and is currently live through kickoff between the Chargers and Raiders (Thursday, Dec. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET). Justin Herbert throwing at least one touchdown against the Raiders was originally -1500 at FanDuel, but those odds are now flipped upside down to +1500, making this play a can’t-miss.

The offer is available for new users only, so if you’re already registered with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will not be able to reap the benefits of the deal.

In order to take advantage of the boosted odds, you need to be at least 21 years of age and located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, or Tennessee.

How to get +1500 Odds Boost on Justin Herbert Throwing a TD vs. Raiders at FanDuel Sportsbook

There are a few steps you must complete to grab this TNF new player special:

Register and create an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. Get started by clicking right here. Make a first deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account. If you registered on FanDuel Sportsbook’s desktop platform, you will be instructed to download the app to grab the boosted odds. You will be instructed to do the same if you registered via a desktop platform (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.). The boosted odds will then be the top market you see after signing into the app. Place your bet on Justin Herbert throwing at least one touchdown.

The Odds of Justin Herbert Throwing 1 TD

The rookie quarterback has thrown a touchdown in every single game he’s played in this season except for one — the recent Week 13 loss to the Patriots.

Herbert, who has 25 total touchdown passes this season, has arguably been the top rookie quarterback and should able to throw at least one touchdown against a Raiders team that’s allowed 22 of them in 2020 (tied for 17th). In fact, Herbert has thrown for multiple touchdowns in 8 of his last 10 games.

The total for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook is currently set at over-under 53.0, so oddsmakers certainly believe a decent number of points will be put on the board.

Considering how weak Vegas’ defensive unit has been this year (30th with 30.1 points allowed per game), it’s evident the Chargers will find the end zone a few times.

Get a +1500 odds boost on Justin Herbert throwing a TD vs. Raiders at FanDuel Sportsbook here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW