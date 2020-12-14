The New York Giants now have +400 odds of winning the NFC East division after Sunday’s brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

All good things must come to an end, and on Sunday, the New York Giants‘ four-game winning streak that encompassed big victories over the Eagles and Seahawks did just that. The Giants were soundly beaten 26-7 by the Arizona Cardinals.

Due to the defeat along with Washington’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants are now No. 2 in the division at 5-8 and possess the second-highest odds (+400) of achieving the NFC East crown. The Football Team are now favored to win the division at -305.

Nonetheless, the betting public isn’t truly respecting either organization, and instead, is favoring the last-place Cowboys after their big 30-7 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Handle Rank Team Odds % of Handle % of Bets 1 DAL Cowboys +10000 64% 93% 2 NY Giants +400 16% 2% 3 PHI Eagles +600 13% 4% 4 WAS Football Team -305 7% 1%

All data courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys, despite the fact that they’re 4-9, are responsible for 64% of the handle and 93% of the bets. Washington is gaining 7% of the handle and 1% of the bets — the lowest mark for each category — despite its new first-place status.

The Giants are responsible for 16% of the handle and just 2% of the bets while the Eagles possess 13% and 4% of the handle and bets, respectively.

Betting on the Giants is tricky right now. Not only is the team sort of unpredictable, but Big Blue has a tough schedule over the final trio of weeks. The Giants need to play the Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys — all three teams are still in play for the postseason.

Quarterback Daniel Jones‘ situation is also unclear moving forward. Jones suffered a hamstring strain against the Bengals in Week 12 and subsequently missed the Week 13 matchup with the Seahawks. He returned to the starting lineup against Arizona but was seemingly uncomfortable and still dealing with some pain. Jones wasn’t as mobile as he usually is, which limited the offense and took away part of the playbook.

The Giants struggling these next few weeks just like they did on Sunday isn’t impossible. But on the contrary, a late-season run is certainly something we’ve seen out of this organization in the past.

Bet on the Giants to win the NFC East (+400) at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!