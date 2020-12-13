FanDuel Sportsbook is coming in hot with a huge promo for Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. New users who sign up and make a deposit can grab the Steelers or Bills at +1500 on the moneyline on Sunday night.

This is a massive odds boost and even though it’s not a guaranteed win like some new-user promos, it’s an insane value for bettors. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you the option to choose your side in a game that is a toss-up. The Bills are slight favorites over the Steelers on Sunday, but you can boost either team to +1500 for a big-time payout.

This Steelers-Bills matchup could be a preview of a playoff game. With Pittsburgh and Buffalo currently slotted in as the two and three seeds in the AFC, respectively, they are setting up to meet in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. We can almost guarantee that you won’t find better odds on these teams anywhere now or in a possible playoff meeting.

Grabbing This Odds Boost With FanDuel Sportsbook

Let’s take a quick look at this promo and how new users can grab it. First things first, this is for new users only. FanDuel Sportsbook runs a ton of great odds boosts that apply to all users, but this one is only eligible after sign up and a first-time deposit. You can start the registration process with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking right here.

Once you input some basic information to get your account setup, the next step is depositing funds into your account. Putting money into your FanDuel Sportsbook account is always safe and convenient. PayPal, bank transfers, and credit cards are just a few of the methods to deposit funds.

Make sure you are putting in at least $10 so you can take full advantage of these +1500 odds. Most first-time depositors put in more, but it’s completely up to the individual user.

Once you are registered with funds in your account, look for the boosted odds either at the top of the page or where the normal odds live. It’s also worth noting that new users can sign up via the FanDuel Sportsbook website, but this promo is only redeemable via the app.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Odds On Steelers-Bills

Here are the current odds on Steelers vs. Bills at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Spread

Steelers +2 (-110)

Bills -2 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers +112

Bills -132

Moneyline (WITH BOOSTED ODDS)

Steelers +1500

Bills +1500

Total Points

O 48.5 (-115)

U 48.5 (-105)

As you can see, the boosted odds for new users is an incredible value. Risking $10 to win $150 is a low-risk, high-reward proposition. For reference, existing users who are looking for a $150 payout on the moneyline would need to bet $134 on the Steelers or $198 on the Bills.

Get in on the action now and don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab insane odds on the Steelers or Bills on Sunday Night Football.

