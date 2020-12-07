FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a massive odds boost on the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Washington Football Team on Monday night. New users who sign up and download the app can grab the Steelers at 10/1 odds (+1000). This offer is live now through opening kick-off.

This promo is the very definition of “low-risk, high-reward.” If the Steelers can take care of business against Washington, a $10 bet can result in a $100 win for new users. This is a fantastic way to pad your bankroll right off the bat.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook HERE and grab insane 10/1 odds on the Steelers right now.

How To Grab 10/1 Odds On FanDuel Sportsbook

This offer is for new users only. All you have to do to take advantage of this promo is register with FanDuel Sportsbook and make an initial deposit. Signing up takes minutes and you can start that process here.

Once you have an account, the next step is depositing funds to play with. Remember, you are going to want to deposit at least $10 so that you can bet the maximum bet on this Steelers promo. Most new users deposit more than $10 into their FanDuel Sportsbook account, but it’s completely up to the player to decide.

Signing up can be done via FanDuel Sportsbook’s website or the app, but this promo can only be claimed through the app. Once you have an account, go to the FanDuel Sportsbook app and this 10/1 odds boost should appear right where the normal odds are located. If it doesn’t, refresh the page and it should show up.

The maximum bet on this promo is $10 and this offer is only available to users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Odds On Steelers-Washington

Here are the current odds on Steelers vs. Washington on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Washington Football Team +6.5 (-106) +240 O 43.5 (-114) Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-114) -295 U 43.5 (-106)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Plenty of people are arguing that they are not as good as their 11-0 record, but the proof is in the pudding. Even if they haven’t dominated teams week in and week out, wins are all that matter.

The Washington Football Team desperately needs a win to keep pace with the first-place New York Giants. Although Washington is the underdog in this game, they have shown improvement over the last few weeks with Alex Smith under center.

Pittsburgh is also playing this game on a quick turnaround. The Steelers last played on Wednesday against the Baltimore Ravens after COVID-19 positives pushed their Week 12 game back. Conversely, Washington’s last game came on Thanksgiving. They should be fully rested and ready to go on Monday night.

Washington might not roll over against the Steelers, but +1000 odds on Pittsburgh’s moneyline is too good to pass up. You won’t find any undefeated team with odds like that against a sub-.500 team.

Kick-off is set for 5:00 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on this insane value from FanDuel Sportsbook.

