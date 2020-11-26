To open up the week, the Jets were 6.5-point underdogs for their upcoming matchup with the Dolphins, and rightfully so. The Jets are the sole winless ballclub in the NFL while Miami is en route to a potential playoff berth.

Currently, the Jets are 7.0-point home underdogs and are +245 on the moneyline in comparison to the Dolphins’ -286. The total is set at over-under 44.

This slight spread change might just have to do with the news regarding Jets right tackle George Fant. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Fant didn’t practice on Thursday due to knee and ankle issues, and it’s likely that Chuma Edoga notches the start on Sunday.

Jets injury report: QB Sam Darnold took another step toward starting Sunday, as he was upgraded to "full" practice. Barring a setback tomorrow, he should be cleared to face the Dolphins. https://t.co/t1eQa6znvQ pic.twitter.com/tqAe0HmVC9 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 26, 2020

Fant sitting out would be a significant blow to a Jets offense that’s struggled mightily in 2020.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (shoulder) was limited during Thursday’s practice while quarterback Sam Darnold was a full participant. Darnold has missed four of the team’s last six games with an injury to his throwing shoulder, but per Cimini, should be cleared for Sunday unless a setback occurs.

Spread Widens to 7.0

Earlier in the week, the Jets were 6.5-point underdogs but are now +7.0 on the spread, likely due to the injuries they’re dealing with at the moment.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 3-7 against the spread this year and are 0-9 outright when underdogs. The Dolphins, on the other hand, are 7-3 against the spread and 2-1 outright when favored this season.

For what it’s worth, Miami has covered in each of its last five meetings with the division-rival Jets, dating back to Week 2 of the 2018 campaign.

Bet the Jets +7.0 on DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Both Moneylines Change

The Jets were previously +240 on the moneyline but are now +245. The reason for this is probably the same as it is for the spread — the numerous injuries in and around Florham Park.

However, the Dolphins’ moneyline has additionally shifted from -305 to -286. If I were to guess, there’s a chance this has to do with the recent injury to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

On Thursday, it was noted that Tagovailoa was limited in practice with a left thumb injury (his throwing hand). It’s unclear if this setback will persist through Sunday, but that might be one of the reasons why the Dolphins moneyline experienced an alteration.

Total Decreases Slightly

Each injury mentioned likely has to do with the total decreasing from over-under 45.5 to over-under 44.0. The Jets are putrid on the scoring front and could be even worse without their starting right tackle. Not to mention, Edoga — the potential replacement — is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in Thursday’s practice.

Thus, there’s a decent chance the Jets struggle to find the end zone this Sunday despite the fact that they’ve actually improved in those regards over the last two games.

Tagovailoa’s current setback could’ve also forced oddsmakers to decrease the projected total.

The Dolphins’ average total this year is 46.6 while the Jets’ average is 45.1, marks that are both over the current total on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet on the Jets-Dolphins total at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

