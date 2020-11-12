The Giants will look to oust the Eagles for the first time since 2016 when they face their division rivals this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Can the Giants make some noise in the putrid NFC East and defeat the Eagles for their third win of the season?

The Giants vs. Eagles odds don’t believe so, but have shifted slightly in Big Blue’s direction.

While the spread has stayed put at Giants +3.5 and the total has increased one point to over-under 44.5, the moneyline has changed. It was originally Giants +155, Eagles -195 but is now Giants +150, Eagles -175.

This all comes after the Eagles released their Wednesday injury report, which included a number of individuals. While defensive tackle Fletcher Cox didn’t participate due to rest, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Jason Peters, as well as running back Miles Sanders all practiced on a limited basis.

The Giants were additionally dealing with their own health-related setbacks, but not nearly as many. On Wednesday, Sterling Shepard, Kaden Smith, and Devonta Freeman were all limited.

Giants status for today's walk-through practice: Did not practice: DB Logan Ryan (not injury related), DL Leonard Williams (not injury related) Limited: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (toe/hip), TE Kaden Smith (concussion/non-contact) — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 11, 2020

Giants-Eagles Spread Stays Put

The Giants were 3.5-point underdogs prior to Thursday, and that mark currently remains the same, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Big Blue has been favored in just one game this season — the Week 6 win over Washington. Overall, they’re 6-3 against the spread, while the Eagles are 3-5 in those regards.

New York is 1-7 when coming in as underdogs in 2020. Philly, on the other hand, is 2-2-1 when favored.

The Giants have also covered in three of their last five meetings with the Eagles, having entered as underdogs in each.

Total Increases Slightly

The total on DraftKings Sportsbook was over-under 43.5 but has since increased to over-under 44.5.

There’s a chance this could be due to wideout Alshon Jeffery returning to Eagles practice on a full-time basis. The veteran has been dealing with a calf injury and hasn’t taken a single snap all year.

Jeffery potentially playing for the first time in 2020 would give the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz increased options in the passing game. This, in turn, would overwhelm a Giants secondary that’s ranked in the bottom half of the league.

Therefore, oddsmakers may believe the possibility of Jeffery playing warrants a point.

The Giants have hit the over in three of their nine matchups this year (3-5-1) while the Eagles have hit the over in four of their eight matchups (4-4). The under has hit in three of the last five meetings between these two teams, dating back to 2018.

Thus far on the year, the Giants are scoring 18.7 points per game and the Eagles are putting up 23.3. The average total game points is 43.0 for the Giants and 48.9 for the Eagles.

Moneyline Shifts in Favor of Giants

The moneyline was previously Giants +155, Eagles -195, and has since shifted to Giants +150, Eagles -175.

As was mentioned earlier, this could be due to the Eagles’ Wednesday injury report, which wasn’t all too pleasing. Regardless, the Giants are dealing with their fair share of the injury bug as well, and considering Devonta Freeman walked off the practice field Thursday with a trainer, he may not play this Sunday after all.

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) walked off with a trainer while the Giants did individual drills. Not encouraging for Sunday. Expect more Wayne Gallman. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 12, 2020

