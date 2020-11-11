Marcus Stroman is coming back to the New York Mets. With COVID-19 having a major impact on contracts this offseason, Stroman bets on himself.

Michael Mayer of Metsmerized.com broke the news this morning that Marcus Stroman has accepted the qualifying offer and will return to the New York Mets.

According to sources, Marcus Stroman has accepted the qualifying offer from the Mets. The qualifying offer is valued at $18.9 million. — Metsmerized (@Metsmerized) November 11, 2020

Marcus Stroman quickly backed up that report and mentioned that Steve Cohen’s press conference could have been a deciding factor.

After watching the presser, I’m beyond excited to play for you sir. I could feel the excitement and passion you’re going to bring daily. Let’s go be great! @StevenACohen2 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 11, 2020

Stroman had hinted at this decision a couple of days ago on Twitter.

This is great news for the Mets. Stroman will lock up one of the Mets rotation spots, but they still need to fill two more. As it stands the only reliable starting pitchers on their roster are Stroman, Jacob deGrom, and David Peterson.

Seth Lugo is best off in the bullpen. Steven Matz struggled mightily last season and could be a non-tender candidate. Noah Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery and there’s no telling when, or if, he’ll be back in 2021.

Stroman accepting the qualifying offer, a one year $18.9 million deal, likely takes them out of the running for Trevor Bauer. The Mets aren’t likely to sink that much money into their rotation with so many other glaring needs.

For the record, Stroman has been the better pitcher during his career. Stroman has a better career ERA, ERA+, FIP, and BB/9.

Instead, the Mets are likely to grab a player or two from the second tier. Maybe someone like Masahiro Tanaka, Charlie Morton, or Mike Minor.

The Mets rotation is far from complete, but Stroman makes it much better.

