Steve Cohen said all the right things at his introductory press conference. The new owner of the New York Mets is giving fans reason for hope.

During Steve Cohen‘s introductory press conference, aired on SNY, he told fans and the media exactly what they wanted to hear. The New York Mets owner immediately distinguished himself from the Wilpons noting key differences.

He promised he would leave baseball operations decisions to the experts, provide a major market payroll, and that the mediocrity isn’t who he is. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

He and Sandy Alderson also said that manager Luis Rojas is likely to return for the 2020 season. Showing an understanding of the situation that led to his poor season that the Wilpons often didn’t.

Among the best quotes of the day though was, “You build championships, you don’t buy them.” That may not be exactly what Mets fans want to hear, but it’s the truth. Only three World Series winners this century had the highest payroll; the 2018 Boston Red Sox, and the 2000 and 2009 New York Yankees. That’s it.

He then pointed to catcher and pitching as areas that need to be improved. He’s clearly been paying attention and understand what the team’s weaknesses are and that’s amazing. Sandy Alderson echoed those feelings adding that the Mets’ defense has to improve and even took the blame for the team’s poor defense.

That kind of accountability has been absent from the front office in Queens for too long. There’s been so much bland speech to cover up for mistakes and incompetence. It’s refreshing to hear someone admit there’s a problem and that it needs to be fixed.

Most importantly, Cohen and Alderson both showed that they’re here to win and win the right way. Cohen made clear that his goal was to win a World Series in the next three to five years, and if he didn’t, he’d be disappointed. Alderson would later remark that the Mets should be iconic and have the chance to be just that under Cohen.

This is a new era of Mets baseball. If it wasn’t clear from the sale, this press conference hammered home just how different things are going to be with Cohen in charge.

