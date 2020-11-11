The 2020 Masters Tournament has finally arrived after a seven-month delay. An event that was originally supposed to be held in April will now begin on Thursday, Nov. 12 and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 15 due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Tiger Woods looks to defend his 2019 Masters victory at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia against the favored Bryson DeChambeau.

Not only will everyone be tuning into the event they’ve so desperately been waiting for, but many are looking to take part in the betting aspects of the Masters as well.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, DeChambeau is favored to win the event outright, and that’s exactly who holds the majority of the bets and handle.

The Masters Public Betting Splits & Odds

Golfer Odds % Handle % Bets Bryson DeChambeau +800 16% 8% Tiger Woods +4500 7% 7% Justin Thomas +1300 7% 6% Brooks Koepka +1700 6% 5% Dustin Johnson +900 6% 5% Jon Rahm +1050 6% 4% Rory McIlroy +1400 5% 4% Xander Schauffele +1600 4% 4% Tony Finau +3300 4% 4% Matthew Wolff +4500 3% 4%

This would be DeChambeau’s second major championship victory. He previously won the 2020 U.S. Open, ousting Matthew Wolff by six strokes. Of course, this would be Tiger’s 16th major championship victory and second consecutive Masters win.

Despite the fact that DeChambeau possesses much higher odds than Tiger to win the event outright, the former carries just one more percent of the bets than the latter. A higher percentage of bets are actually going towards Tiger in comparison to Justin Thomas, despite the fact that Thomas carries higher odds at +1300.

Nonetheless, DeChambeau is leading by a wide margin when discussing the total percentage of the pot — 16% of the handle is banking on him winning the event outright.

Not only does DeChambeau possess the highest odds to win the event, but he’s also favored to come in the top five. He’s currently +188 in those regards on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Dustin Johnson is right behind him at +200. Johnson currently has the second-highest odds to win the 2020 Masters Tournament at +850.

