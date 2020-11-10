Week 10 in the NFL has arrived at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the action starts right away with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans going head-to-head in a crucial AFC South Showdown on Thursday night.

To up the ante even more, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a can’t-miss deal for new users on the game by offering 25-1 odds on either side.

Click here to get 25-1 (+2500 odds) on the Titans or Colts on Thursday night with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Titans or Colts 25-1 Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

New users of the FanDuel Sportsbook app will be able to bet either the Titans or Colts to win outright at amazing 25-1 odds. The bet is currently live and will remain that way until kickoff on Thursday night (8:20 p.m. ET).

This is an in-app promotional deal that carries a maximum bet of $5 (a $5 bet would earn you $125 in earnings) and is offered in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee.

The Colts moneylie is +116 while the Titans check in at -136. Normally, a $1 wager on the Colts would win you $1.16 and a $1 bet on the Titans would win you $.74. Now, however, a $1 bet on either team carries the opportunity to profit you $25, making this that much more intriguing of an offer. With a cap of $5, bettors can win a total of $125, thus offering a huge payout.

Get 25-1 odds on either the Titans or Colts to win with FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Get 25-1 Titans-Colts Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Here’s how to get this deal:

New users must register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to trigger these special odds.

The offer will appear where the original odds were located and will additionally be the top market after signing into the app.

You can sign up on the desktop platform here, but since this is an in-app offer only, FanDuel Sportsbook will inform you to download the app on your mobile device. Those who are using FanDuel Sportsbook on a mobile web app (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.) will also be instructed to download the app.

Colts-Titans Week 10 Odds

With the first-place Titans sitting at 6-2 and the second-place Colts sitting at 5-3, this matchup will be for the top spot in the AFC South division. This is a huge game for eventual playoff seeding as well, considering the Colts are now out of the current postseason picture after Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Titans enter as 1.5-point favorites with the total sitting at 48.5. Over the last five times these division rivals have faced one another, the Colts have won outright in three games. The Titans won the most recent meeting (Week 13 in 2019) by a score of 31-17.

The Titans are coming off a 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears after losing two straight to the Steelers and Bengals. The Colts, on the other hand, have won two of their last three and employ the top defense in the league in terms of total yards allowed per game.

A great matchup to focus on in this game will be the Colts run defense (third in the league with 83.6 yards allowed per game) against Titans star running back Derrick Henry (second in the league with 843 rushing yards).

Get 25-1 odds on either the Titans or Colts to win with FanDuel Sportsbook.

